Federal census highlights Shelburne’s growth

November 10, 2017

By Jasen Obermeyer

Dufferin County’s population, recorded in 2016, is up from the 2011 census, with Shelburne seeing the biggest growth.

The following numbers are from the Statistics Canada website.

Dufferin County’s total population has reached 58,779, up from 54,155 in the 2011 census.

Shelburne has seen the most growth; its population change percentage the highest at 39 per cent, up to 8,126 from 5,846. The town is also one of the most ethnically diverse in the County, with a mixture of Canadian, North American Aboriginals, French, Italian, Jamaican, African, and Asian. It also has the greatest number of people over 90, at 115.

For East Garafraxa, it is the opposite. The population change is down 0.6 per cent since 2011, with a slight population decrease of 16 from 2,595 to 2,579.

Melancthon’s population has grown 6 per cent from 2011, increasing slightly from 2,839 to 3,008.

Both East Garafraxa and Melancthon have the lowest number of people over 90 years, with just five each.

Orangeville’s population is certainly the greatest, up 3.3 per cent from 27,975 to 28,900. The Town is responsible for almost half the population in the County, and has 10 residents aged 100 years or more.

Orangeville and Shelburne are the only towns in the county with residents aged 100 or over.

Mono’s population is up significantly, 14.1 per cent change, from 7,546 to population 8,609, with over 6,000 of the population originating from Europe.

Mulmur has experienced a slight increase, from 3,391, to 3,478, a percentage change of. 2.6.

For Amaranth, the town has also experienced a slight increase, a population change of 2.9 per cent, from 3,963 to 4,079.

Amaranth and Mulmur represent the lowest population increase in Dufferin County.

The largest household size is 3.1 in Amaranth, while Mulmur has the lowest at 2.6.

