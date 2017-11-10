No “trivial” pursuit, over $10,000 raised for Melodie

November 10, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

The community showed its continued love and support for Melodie Montgomery this past weekend raising $10,000 in one evening. The Trivia Night and Silent Auction organized by Karren Wallace, with Scott McConnell, Ruth Ann McConnell, Taylor Wallace, and Marilyn Logan, was held on November 4th at the Shelburne Legion to help fund necessary modifications to the Montgomery home.

Melodie Montgomery suffered life altering injuries on July 31st when struck by a falling tree on the family farm in Mulmur Township. The accident has left her paralyzed from the chest down. Her husband Brian Montgomery opened the event by thanking the participants and all involved.

“I can’t say enough to the people who have helped,” said Brian. “You spend a lifetime putting in the footings of your house and when it rains people are there for you.”

He said the little things in life, “like washing your wife’s hair or sharing a cheese stick across a hospital bed,” take on greater meaning. “I am so grateful to be able to do that,” he said. A slide show of family moments with Melodie started the game off and before the evening was over $10,747.44 had been raised. There were over 200 in attendance, including 20 teams in a variety of wild costumes playing the game.

The highlight of the Trivia Night was an appearance from Melodie Montgomery via Skype from Lyndhurst, where she is still in treatment. “You could have heard a pin drop,” said Karren Wallace. “It was such a nice surprise and of course lots of tears.”

On Sunday, a note of gratitude was sent to the Free Press from Melodie:

Hello everyone!!

Brian and I can’t thank you enough for making the trivia night such a success!! It sure looked like a fun time! What a wonderful community we live in.

It makes me proud to say where we live when people asked me when I was at Sunnybrook and now here at Lyndhurst. I really can’t believe the amount of money raised to help renovate our home! Absolutely amazing! Thank you, thank you, everyone for your generosity!

I know how hard you all work for your money. Please know how much I appreciate your contributions to our trust fund.

Thank you to Karren Wallace for initiating this night! Such a kind heart and special person. Thanks Ruth Ann and Scott! I am sure you kept the evening filled with laughter! Special thanks to Taylor Wallace for your hard work and time organizing the silent auction items. Amazing. To all of the silent auction donors, thank you so much! Again, I can’t believe your generosity. Kind souls!

Thank you to all the “behind the scenes” people for helping with the night. I know events like this require many hands. The Legion as the venue was perfect for the evening. Len Guchardi, I heard you did a great job with your music! Thank you.

To Marilyn and Daryl Logan and the trust fund committee, who all are our special neighbours and friends! Sally Lang, Shirley Boxem, Ken and Martha Pagel, Jeff Sedgwick, Kathleen Kennedy, Norah Kennedy, Catherine Carpenko and Jill Johnston. We are so honoured to know all of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. What would we do without you? Words cannot express our gratitude for all you have done for us. I am so sorry that I did not acknowledge you personally last night on skype. My brain was muddled with emotion. I sincerely apologize.

Thank you to all of the organizations and individuals who have volunteered their services when needed. Wow! We are so humbled. To my family, your unending love and support made me survive. I felt the love in the room last night. It gives me courage and strength to start this new journey of my life.

Love to all,

Melodie

Neighbours and friends have established a trust fund to assist the family with the many expenses associated with Melodie’s catastrophic injuries. The Montgomery’s two-story home is being made accessible and functional for and from a wheelchair, including modifications to the kitchen, bathrooms, bedroom, all doorways, plus a variety of specialized equipment including a lift or elevator to access each floor.

Contributions can still be made to the “Bringing Melodie Home” Trust Fund by one of three methods:

1. In person: at any branch of the TD Bank to the following account:

Transit # 3664; Account # 6316481 for Melodie Montgomery in Trust

2. By mail: send a cheque payable to “Melodie Montgomery in Trust” to Marilyn Logan, 527460 – 5 Side Road, Mulmur, ON L9V 0R3

3. By Interac/e-Transfer: to Marilyn Logan at dlml@sympatico.ca . Upon receipt of all e-Transfers, Marilyn will deposit the funds in the above account and send a deposit receipt to the donor via email.

