Shelburne Wolves Bantam LL1 battle Georgian Shores

November 10, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves Bantam LL1 team are still looking for their first win of the season after taking a loss to the Georgian Shores Lightning on Friday (Nov. 3) at the Alder Street arena.

The Lightning went ahead 2-0 in the first period after peppering Shelburne goalie Tommy Drevininkas with shots.

After going down 3-0 in the second period the Wolves got on the scoreboard when Taylor Pate took the shot from the point to beat the Georgian Shores goalie and make it a 3-1 game.

It was the only goal the Wolves made for the night despite playing a solid game and working hard.

They had to settle for a 6-1 loss when the Lighting scored three unanswered goals in the third period.

“We’re still working on a lot of stuff. Over all I was impressed with their heart – they had a lot of heart. They played hard right to the end,” said Wolves Coach Shawn Cavey. “There was a few defensive breakdowns that weren’t helping us. We’re struggling with our size. We’re a little smaller than the others times and a little slower.”

The team has had only five games and are working hard on improving.

“We are a little quicker and we’ve got some set plays that we were working on that are now working. We’re getting out of our zone better than we were. Over all it’s coming together,” Cavey said.

The Oro Thunder 2 team are currently leaving the Bantam LL 1 division going undefeated after seven games. They are followed by the Coldwater Wildcats in second place and the Oro Thunder 1 team in third.

The Bantam Wolves LL1 team will be back in action this Saturday, November 11, when they host the Coldwater Wildcats at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

Game time is 3:00 p.m.

