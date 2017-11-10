Shelburne Library News:

November 10, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Rose Dotten

In honour of Remembrance Day this Saturday, November 11th the library will be closed until 1:00 pm. Open hours are 1 – 4 pm.

Back again! Seniors’ Tech Tutoring on Sundays

If you want to learn how to get the most from your iPad, computer and other technology tools, this is the place! Sunday afternoons at YOUR library! You must call for an appointment: 519-925-2168 so that we can accommodate as many folks as possible. Even if you are not a senior, we are here to help! Our time slots are almost full this week for Sunday… IF there is another day or time that we can add on to the schedule to accommodate YOU, please let us know and we will try to set up some more times.

Table Top Games Club: Our club started up last Sunday again after a short one week break. It is loads of fun for adults and children. Come and check it out this Sunday from 1pm – 4pm.

Exciting library news: Have you heard of the e-book and audiobook app, Libby? Follow our recommendation on this: Download Libby now! Libby is produced by Overdrive, but is significantly easier to use. No more putting your library and library card number in multiple times AND it seamlessly transfers your current holds and checkouts. We love it, and we think you will too, but if you need a little “tech help” with this app, drop by the library or sign up for a tech help appointment on Sunday afternoons.

SILENT AUCTION AND BOOK SALE- Saturday November 25, 2017

Our annual GIANT book sale and Silent Auction is on Saturday, November 25th from 10 to 3:45. This is our annual fundraiser with all proceeds going to support our collection. We are most appreciative of donations and also appreciate you coming on that day to purchase some items. There are great gifts and our book baskets this year are going to be better than ever.

Children’s Programs:

NEW! Books and Babies. A play group for children, birth to 2 years of age. We will be offering a new program at the library starting this coming Tuesday, November 14 @ 10 am. Drop in and meet other parents while your young ones have a chance to play and explore the different toys and books provided as well as having a social time with other children close to their age. The program will run for 6 consecutive weeks and hopefully continue in the New Year. Please sign up to show your interest.

This week we will finally be seeing some beautiful snow! Please remember your hats mitts and scarves while coming to check out the children’s programs this week. The library is a nice and cozy place to spend a chilly fall day.

This week we will talk more about how the animals near our homes have been acting now that the weather has become cold all day and night. What creatures have been missing now that the weather is no longer warm?

Lego Club will be running every Wednesday this month from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. It’s tons of fun with snacks, build challenges and more! Stop by and test out our robot caterpillar and our Snap Circuits kit!

Our friend Mac with Paws to Read will be at the library Wednesday November the 8th from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. Please come into the library in advance to register for your 15-minute time slot. There is also a signup sheet posted for next week if you can’t make it to this week’s sessions!

Teen Scene:

November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) where authors challenge themselves to write entire novels (50,000 words) in 30 days. Our Writer’s Café members are encouraged to set a word count goal for the month and complete a novel of their own. Support and ideas will be given on the topics of characters (Nov 7), settings (Nov 14), and plot (Nov 21), with a free write to finish up (Nov 28). Writer’s Café meets on Tuesdays, 3:30-4:00pm

Teens can also look forward to the following events:

YA Hot Chocolate Social- Thursday, November 9th (6:00-7:00pm)

Almost Lava Lamps- Thursday, November 16th (6:00-7:00pm)

Baked Goods Decorating (more details to follow)- Thursday, November 23rd (6:00-7:00pm)

Book Club- Thursday, November 30th (6:00-7:00pm)

Registration is preferred for all Teen events to make sure we have enough materials prepared; Register by calling 519-925-2168, dropping by YOUR Library, or emailing jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca.

YOUR library in the community:

Today, Beverly and I visited with the folks in the Senior Day program. We had about 15 folks in attendance and loved telling them about all that is available for them in the library… Large Print books, magazines, Reader’s Digest large print magazines and so much more. They signed out a few materials and “booked” us in for next month. Beverly read a book which they might consider reading to their grandchildren and that certainly got a few chuckles. All in all a fun experience for all of us.

NEW BOOKS:

Check out our catalogue and if you have forgotten your password or need some assistance placing holds, please call or come in and we will make sure you are set up.

Fiction:

Playing with death by Simon Scarrow

The faded photo by Sarah Price

Splinter the silence by Val McDermid

Lost in September by Kathleen Winter

Haunted by James Patterson

A boy in winter by Rachel Seiffert

A stranger in the house by Shari Lapena

The child finder by Rene Denfeld

The seagull by Ann Cleeves

Deep extraction by Diann Mills

The second sister by Claire Kendal

Bad debts by Peter Temple

Non fiction:

Milk and honey by Rupi Kaur ** beautiful book!

Capital gaines by Chip Gaines

Fire Road by Kim Phuc Phan Thi

