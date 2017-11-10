Commentary

Shelburne Legion News

November 10, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Lesa Peat

We Will Remember Them.  Please come join us on November 11th at 9:45am for our Remembrance Day Service in the Warriors Hall.  We will then Parade to the Cenotaph at 10:45am for a 11:00am service.  Followed by a light lunch back at the branch.  Tickets are available for dinner $15 each and Age of Majority only.  Meet and Greet at 5:00pm and Roast Beef Dinner will be served by the 164 Air Cadets at 6:00pm.  To finish your weekend come join us on the 12th for our monthly breakfast from 9:00am – 12:00pm.  Don’t delay, book your craft table now for the Ladies Auxiliary’s Annual Christmas Craft sale on November 18th.  Tables are $15 each, please call Mary at 519 925 3800.  Friday November 17th is another RED Friday wing night with The Pedestrians entertaining.  The Home Town Hero Banners are on display for the month of November.  These Men and Women sacrificed their lives for our Country, they are all Hero’s.  Please support the Poppy Campaign, all monies raised are used for Veterans and their dependants.  It is with great sadness to announce that we have lost another Wonderful Lady, Lily Norris passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 3rd.  Lest We Forget.

         

Categories

