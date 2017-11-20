7th annual Toy and Food Drive kicks off in Shelburne

By Mike Pickford

With Christmas just around the corner Shelburne’s bravest are once again calling on the public to dip into their pockets and help make the festive period a little better for the region’s less fortunate.

The Shelburne and District Firefighters’ Association will kick off its 7th annual Toy and Food Drive tomorrow and local Fire Chief Brad Lemaich is hoping this year’s offering will be the biggest and best yet. In what will be his third Christmas in Shelburne, Chief Lemaich is looking forward to getting into the spirit as the big day approaches.

“Every year we free up some space at the Fire Hall to use as a collection depot for all the food and toys. Last year we ran out of room – we had three van loads of toys and I can’t even remember how many pickup truck loads of food we had. It was a big, big year,” Chief Lemaich recalls.

The association is asking for unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items once again this holiday season, with all donations going to the Shelburne Food Bank and Dufferin Child and Family Services. Spearheaded by Captain Mike Morrell, the drive has helped a lot of people experience the joy of Christmas over the years.

The Fire Department will be hosting collection days in the community next month. They will be at No Frills on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Foodland on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting tomorrow, they will also be accepting donations at the local Fire Hall, located at 114 O’Flynn Street every Thursday (7 p.m. to 9 p.m.), Friday (7 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and Saturday (noon to 4 p.m.) until Dec. 16. For the first time this year they will also be collecting donations at the Shelburne Santa Claus Parade, taking place Dec. 2.

“This is our way of giving back and helping to relieve some stress over the Christmas period. This is a time to enjoy and spend with your families. We’re happy to help in any way we can,” Chief Lemaich concluded.

