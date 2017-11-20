Shelburne remembers locals vets who fought

November 20, 2017

By Deb Freeman

A cold and damp day didn’t stop the residents of Shelburne attending the Remembrance Day service at The Royal Canadian Legion on Saturday, November 11th to honour those that sacrificed their lives for our freedom during the First and Second world wars

Reverend Gord Horsley gave a strong, sombre, service attended by hundreds of local residents young and old, all drawn together on this commemorative day, and remembering the fallen. Crowds spilled into the Legion’s great hall, local residents, veterans, dignitaries and children, listened attentively to the words spoken by Reverend Horsley and then, a quick march to the Cenotaph at Town Hall on Victoria street, for the laying of wreaths at 11”00am.

The Last Post brought many to tears as they remembered their loved ones, their friends, relatives, lost souls no longer with us but always remembered on this day, the end of the war November 11th, 11:00am, 1918.

A list of local men and women who died in combat was read , followed by individual laying of wreaths, by representatives of several organisations, , including members of Parliament, and the government of Canada. A tearful, yet solemn day for all of us, and a day to reflect at how privileged we are to have our freedom on this very sad day.

