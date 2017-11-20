Stayner Siskins undefeated after 19 games, leading Jr. C loop

November 20, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

Approaching the midway mark of the season the stats are starting to shape up in the Provincial Junior Hockey League and they are looking a lot like a repeat of last season.

This time last year the Stayner Siskins had moved into first place and so far they are undefeated this season to once again be in the top spot in the standings.

After 19 games the Siskins haven’t given up a loss.

This time last year the Alliston Hornets were right behind them in second place and again this year they are in the number two spot.

Alliston and Stayner have met twice this season in a couple of hotly contested games that both went Stayner’s way.

The Hornets have taken four losses this season after 20 games.

Moving up in the stats this year are the Caledon Golden Hawks. After having a dismal last season and finishing in the basement of the division with 29 losses the Hawks are now in third place with a 9-10 record.

The Schomberg Cougars are tied with Caledon with 19 points and are tracking ahead of their last season record.

The Penetang Kings are also in the .500 range with a 7-9 record including two overtime losses.

In Midland, the Flyers are close behind with 16 points and a 7-11 record so far.

The Huntsville Otters are struggling this year winning only five games after 19 times on the ice.

The Orillia Terriers are in last place with six points and three wins after 19 games.

Fans are expecting a repeat playoff series this year with Stayner and Alliston going the distance but you never know when a dark horse team in Junior C hockey can create an upset.

Last year the final series between Stayner and Alliston took an unexpected turn when the Hornets managed to win the division with a four game sweep over the Siskins in the final series.

The Hornets have won the league championship nine times over the past ten years. The beat Stayner three times in the final series.

The last time the Siskins won the championship was in 2004.

