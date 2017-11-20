Ottawa Journal: Two years of Trudeau – broken promises

By David Tilson

Two years have now passed since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the current Liberal government came to office. They are now halfway through their mandate with very little to show for it other than broken promises and higher taxes. This leaves Canadians and their families with little to celebrate and much to worry about, as the Prime Minister’s policies are hurting the very people he claims to be supporting. It’s time to take stock of the tax and spend record of the current Liberal government and to contrast it with a much more positive vision for Canada offered by the Conservative Official Opposition.

The current Liberal government’s tax hikes are undoubtedly making it increasingly difficult for Canadians and their families to make ends meet. A Fraser Institute report found that 81 per cent of middle class families are paying more tax under the Liberals (on average families are paying $840 more each year). First, the current Liberal government eliminated the Universal Child Care Benefit, the Children’s Fitness Tax Credit, the Children’s Art Tax Credit, tax credits for post-secondary education and textbooks and income splitting for families; then they cancelled planned small business tax reductions and EI tax reductions, increased payroll taxes, and introduced a federal carbon tax.

The current Liberal government also cut TFSA contributions by half, ended the Public Transit tax credit, added a new tax on Uber, and raised taxes on beer, wine, and spirits. They then tried to tax health and dental benefits and employee discounts. Shockingly, the Liberals are even raising taxes specifically on Canadians suffering from Diabetes and now the Prime Minister is hypocritically asking middle class Canadians to pay more for his out-of-control spending while his family fortune remains untouched.

It’s no secret why the current Liberal government is raising taxes on Canadians. They are doing it to pay for the Prime Minister’s deficits, which cost more than $100 billion. What’s worse is that Prime Minister Trudeau is borrowing money to give handouts to his billionaire friends who run banks, large corporations, and hedge funds. As a result, there is nothing left for regular, hardworking Canadians. This isn’t right and we, the Conservative Official Opposition, are here to hold the current Liberal government accountable and to offer an alternative for Canadians.

The Conservative Official Opposition believes in lowering taxes and continuing to bring forward a positive vision for Canadians frustrated by Prime Minister Trudeau and the current Liberal government. It offers something for every Canadian who believes in responsible government spending, lower taxes, and a more affordable Canada for everyone.

Canadians are becomingly increasingly wary of the current Liberal government after two years of broken promises and tax hikes. The Conservative Official Opposition, in stark contrast, believes in lowering taxes. Canadians deserve better from their government. We will continue to hold the current Liberal government accountable and fight tax hikes every step of the way for the duration of their mandate.

