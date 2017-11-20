Shelburne Library News

November 20, 2017 · 0 Comments

SILENT AUCTION AND BOOK SALE- Saturday November 25, 2017

Our GIANT book sale and Silent Auction is on Saturday, November 25th from 10 to 3:45. This is our annual fundraiser with all proceeds going to support our collection. We are most appreciative of donations and also appreciate you coming on that day to purchase some items. There are great gifts, some delicious baking, surprise items, and this year’s book baskets are going to be better than ever.

Back again! Seniors’ Tech Tutoring on Sundays

Our time slots are already filled up this week but drop by or call for an appointment: 519-925-2168 if you would like some help with your technology. Even if you are not a senior, we are here to help! IF there is another day or time that we can add on to the schedule to accommodate YOU, please let us know and we will try to set up some more times.

Table Top Games Club:

Our club is going strong with 4 new drop-ins last week. It is loads of fun for adults and children. Come and check it out this Sunday from 1pm – 4pm.

Children’s Programs:

Books and Babies: We are offering a new program at the library Tuesdays @ 10 am, a play group for children, birth to 2 years of age. Drop in and meet other parents while your young ones have a chance to play and explore the different toys and books provided as well as having a social time with other children close to their age.

Story Time: Friday @ 10:30: Please remember your hats mitts and scarves while coming to check out the children’s programs this week.

This week we will talk more about how the animals near our homes have been acting now that the weather has become cold all day and night. What creatures have been missing now that the weather is no longer warm?

Lego Club will be running every Wednesday this month from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. It’s tons of fun with snacks, build challenges and more! Stop by and test out our robot caterpillar and our Snap Circuits kit! We just purchased 2 new snap circuit kits so come out and see what you can create!

Our friend Mac with Paws to Read will be at the library Wednesday, November the 8th from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. Please come into the library in advance to register for your 15-minute time slot. There is also a signup sheet posted for next week if you can’t make it to this week’s sessions!

Teen Scene:

We had our first Teen Advisory Board (TAB) meeting last week, and it was hugely successful. Our TAB has 11 members who will help the Teen Librarian plan events for the youth in the community. Their first event will be an evening of baked good decorating taking place Thursday, November 23rd from 6:00-7:00pm!

This Thursday, November 16th we will be creating some almost lava lamps which will add a neat décor element to any room! Call, drop by, or email jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca to register for both events so we have enough materials on hand.

Recommended read of the week: Trouble is a Friend of Mine by Stephanie Tromly- This book is laugh-out-loud funny! On more than one occasion I found myself in hysterics while listening to the audiobook version of this title. Digby is an outcast obsessed with trying to find out what happened to his sister, as well as newly missing high school student, Marina. Zoe recently moved from NYC to Middle-of-Nowhere, New York and gets immediately sucked into “Digbyland.” Digby, Zoe, and a cast of other zany characters spy on, deceive, and track down likely suspects while encountering a variety of hilarious situations only a person like Digby can get them out of! Check out a copy at YOUR Library (YA TRO) or use Libby to read a digital version!

NEW BOOKS:

Fiction:

– First snow, last light by Wayne Johnston

– The Austen escape by Katherine Reay

– Many sparrows by Lori Benton

– Lincoln in the bardo by George Saunders

– The Christmas room by Catherine Anderson

– Abiding mercy by Ruth Reid

– Because you’re mine by Colleen Coble

– Little fires everywhere by Celeste Ng

– Let darkness bury the dead, Maureen Jennings

– Munich by Robert Harris

– The Big book of rogues and villains by

Otto Penzler

– Young Jane Young by Gabrielle Zevin

Non fiction:

– Chasing Phil by David Howard

– 7 Lessons from Heaven by Mary C. Neal

– Best Canadian sports writing edited by

Stacey May Fowles & Pasha Malla

– The Beaverton presents glorious and/or

free by Luke Gordon Field

– The Future is history by Masha Gessen

– Coming to my senses by Alice Waters

