Santa’s workshop inspired parade, coming next weekend

November 27, 2017

By Marni Walsh

Santa Claus Parade Chair Lynda Grant of the Shelburne BIA says committee members came up with the theme of Santa’s Workshop to encourage a playful and creative event this year.

As usual, Santa will be at Jack Downing Park taking photos with the young and young at heart, sponsored by Royal LePage RCR, starting at 2pm. In addition a hay ride courtesy of Brandi McCabe will run from 2 pm – 4 pm.

To warm chilly toes, hot chocolate will be sponsored by Tim Horton’s with a s’mores station courtesy of the BIA. Troupe-Adore will be running an ornament making session, and the BIA will have a card making station with the Christmas cards to be sent to seniors in Shelburne nursing homes.

Lynda Grant says the Santa Claus Parade Committee members Sohayla Smith (Troupe Adore,) Lindsay Wegener (Spaw-Fect Grooming,) and Jay Wagstaff (Compass Church) are all dedicated to making the parade a success.

“Sohayla is our social media expert and Lindsay has been successfully soliciting businesses for sponsorship and prizes for the children’s activities, coordinating the hay rides, and leading us in the right direction whenever we come up with a snag. Jay is our silent partner who is willing to do whatever we ask of him. Each volunteer brings their own talents and support to the committee.” Although, none of these volunteers are BIA members, Lynda says, “I definitely could not do this without them.”

Ms. Grant told the Free Press that there has been “a wonderful response” to the parade this year. With more entrants still expected, there are to date 13 completed entrants, plus the Fire Department:

1. Strictly Recreation

2. 1st Shelburne Scouting

3. Wightman Telecom

4. Compass Community Church

5. Sentry Door Inc.

6. Manito Shrine Club

7. Shelburne Physiotherapy Centre

8. Trillium Ford

9. Pace Credit Union

10. Royal LePage RCR Realty

11. Two. A. Tee Maid Services

12. Girl Guides of Canada

13. Sylvia Jones, MPP Dufferin-Caledon

This year, Compass Community Church has graciously offered to provide the carolling before and after the parade in Jack Downing Park. The downtown Window Decorating Contest prize will be sponsored by Genevieve Trimble, owner of High Point Awards & Ribbons.

“There are many more sponsors,” says Lynda gratefully. Cobwebs and Caviar and Silk & Wool are both sponsoring the scarf making competition with scarves to be donated to charity, and there is a children’s colouring contest with sponsorship from a local business outside of the BIA.

“I believe that Christmas is a time of giving and sharing. A time of peace, joy and happiness,” says Lynda Grant. “And this year we are doing just that, we are taking every opportunity to give back to our community by supporting local charities: Manito Shrine Club; the Christmas Food Hamper; Shelburne Rotary Club; and the Food Bank.” Everyone is welcome to join in the holiday spirit at the Shelburne Santa Claus Parade December 2nd from 2pm- 6pm.

2pm – 4:30pm Christmas Card Station

2pm – 4:30pm Kids Ornament Christmas Wish Craft

2pm – 5pm Live Music by Compass Community Church

2pm – 4pm Winter Wagon Rides

2pm – 4pm Photo with Santa at Jack Downing Park

