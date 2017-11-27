Shelburne Legion News

November 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Lesa Peat

Here Comes Santa Claus! Join Santa and Mrs. Claus for breakfast on December 10th. Breakfast starts at 9am and Mr. and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 10am – 12pm. Bring in your camera and take some pictures with them. If you are a vendor and wish to have a table that day please contact Lesa Peat at 519 925 3800. December 15th Santa and Mrs. Claus will be out for wings and dancing with the kids from 6pm – 9pm entertainment by the East Coasters (Newfoundland Band) . It’s TOY drive time. Please bring your unwrapped TOY to the branch. Food bank donations are being excepted as well, there is always a need for toiletries and pet food and of course non perishable food. November 28th is our General Meeting starting at 7:30pm, please come join us and see how the branch is doing. If you have and ideas or concerns the meeting is a great way to express them. December 1st is another Red Friday wing night with entertainment by The Sean Bourke band. Wings are sold from 6pm – 10pm and this is open to everyone in the community. You do not need to be a member to partake in our OPEN events such as wings, bingo, euchre, breakfast and special events. How do you become a member? Come in and get an application from the bar steward and they will be happy to assist you. “Ask not what your Legion can do for you, but what you can do for your Legion”. The Legion supports its Veterans and dependents as well as it’s community. The hard work of Volunteers makes it possible for us to give back to the ones that need our assistance. Lest we Forget.

