Shelburne Library News

November 27, 2017

By Rose Dotten

SILENT AUCTION AND BOOK SALE- Saturday November 25, 2017

The day is almost here! Our annual fundraiser, Silent Auction and Book Sale with all proceeds going to support our collection. We are most appreciative of donations and also appreciate you coming on that day to purchase some items. Our patrons and community business owners have once again been so generous and we have an amazing selection of items; a handmade wooden toy chest, gorgeous gift basket of items from Granny Taught Us How, wonderful fruitcakes and chocolates and a beautiful denim blue rag quilt are among the many items. Stop by for a quick preview before Saturday.

Back again! Seniors’ Tech Tutoring on Sundays

Our time slots are already filled up this week but drop by or call for an appointment: 519-925-2168 if you would like some help with your technology.

Table Top Games Club:

Our club is going strong with new drop-ins every week. Enjoy the games that our friend Scott brings every week. It is loads of fun for adults and children. Come and check it out this Sunday from 1pm – 4pm.

Children’s Programs: NEW!

Books and Babies: Tuesdays @ 10:00

We had our first baby play group this past Tuesday and it was fantastic. Our little friends had a great time crawling around and exploring new toys and new friends. Drop in or email to sign up. The group is open to babies and toddlers from birth to 2 years of age.

As usual, Story Time: Friday @ 10:30 am with songs, stories and crafts for all the little ones. Come sing, play and make new friends this Friday while we learn more about our animal friends getting ready for winter.

Lego Club will be an exciting place to hang out this Wednesday from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. Last week we got a second Snap Circuit kit and now there are so many more circuit creations to make. Our weekly theme is always a challenge and this past week we all worked together to build a huge castle. It is on display in the library so come and check it out and join us every Wednesday after school.

1000 Books before Kindergarten Program: We now have 44 children who are participating and one little boy has already read 250 books! Come in and register for this program that will help your child enjoy reading and succeed in school.

Our friend Mac with Paws to Read will be at the library again this Wednesday from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. Please come into the library in advance to register for your 15-minute time slot. One of his favourite things is to listen to children read and help them feel comfortable reading out loud.

Teen Scene:

Teens can look forward to a week full of sweets! Register for the first TAB-hosted event, winter baked good decorating, taking place this Thursday, November 23rd (6-7pm)! Our TAB members have planned and baked for this event, so it’s sure to be a sweet time! Pizza & Pages book club meeting will take place next Thursday, November 30th where we will discuss this month’s book of choice, A Study in Charlotte.

You’ve probably noticed the influx of Jr. and YA books in the last week or so—some of these titles are nominees for the 2018 Forest of Reading Awards. Programming for these books won’t officially start until the New Year, but they will be on the shelf for you to peruse!

Recommended read of the week: Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel—While this is not a Forest of Reading book, it captivated my attention right away because of the post-apocalyptic Great Lakes region setting (yes, even Kincardine is mentioned). This prosaic and eerie novel follows 5 characters, flashing back and forth between the pre and post Georgian Flu pandemic as their lives unfold. Fame, the arts, and the precarious nature of humanity really draw the reader in! Come in to YOUR Library to pick up a copy (FIC MAN) or download a copy using OverDrive’s new app, Libby.

NEW BOOKS:

Fiction:

– The Journey Prize no. 29

– The Girl who takes an eye for an eye by

David Lagercrantz

– Dark legacy by Christine Feehan

– Ghost on the case by Carolyn Hart

– The House of unexpected sisters by

Alexander McCall Smith

– The Chuckwagon trail by William W.

Johnstone

– An obvious fact by Craig Johnson

– Parting shot by Linwood Barclay

– Quick & dirty by Stuart Woods

– The Rooster Bar by John Grisham

Non fiction:

– Game change by Ken Dryden

– The Invisible injured by AdamMontgomery

