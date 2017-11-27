Shelburne Wolves Bantam LL2 battle hard in game vs Hawks

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves Bantam rep team put up a good battle in their game against the Flesherton Golden Hawks on Saturday (Nov. 8) afternoon at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex, they just couldn’t score despite setting up some good opportunities.

The Wolves managed only one goal in the game when Colin Sillars took the feed from Carter Crouse and found the back of the Flesherton net.

But that’s all they could do and they had to settle for a loss – their fourth of the season.

The squad found themselves short a goalie due to injury and peewee AP goalie Rowan Lester stepped up and played the game for the Wolves and did an outstanding job in net.

The team was also sporting red tape on their sticks in support of a teammate who had a family member suffer a serious medical emergency.

“We all had red tape on our sticks. We did this in support of one of our teammates – just as a heart a stroke reminder,” said Wolves head coach Tony Fernandes. “It’s a gesture to support them. We all stick together.”

The Wolves Bantam team is still working hard to get on the plus side with this year’s record.

“The second period – we kind of slacked off and they got up on us,” Fernandes said. “We picked it up in the third period. The first was good.”

The squad is still learning how to play together after getting several new players on the squad this season.

“We’re slowly picking it up. We have only four second year players. The rest are all first year, so it does have a different balance,” Fernandes said. “The second year players – they’ve done this all before. With all the new kids they’re all learning about the checking part of it,” adding the team strengths include “A lot of passing and moving the puck around in their end. They know when to get the puck out and when to move it around.”

The Wolves Bantams now have a 3-4-1 record and are in second place in the Georgian Bay Group B division.

The Bantams will be back on home ice at the CDRC on Friday, December 1, when they will host the Owen Sound Jr. Attack.

Game time is 8:05 p.m.

