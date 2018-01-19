Shelburne doctor receives provincial recognition

January 19, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Dr. Richard Magder of Shelburne Family Chiropractic says being named Top Recent Graduate by the Ontario Chiropractic Association in 2017 is a reward he does not take lightly. “I will continue to strive to live up to the expectations I have set for myself,” he says.

Dr. Magder, who recently opened his new location at 310 Main Street in Shelburne, says he is “grateful to all my colleagues, family, patients, and the community of Shelburne for their unwavering support” since he opened his first clinic location in Shelburne in November of 2016.

The Recent Graduate Award recognizes a recent graduate from Chiropractic College who demonstrates outstanding promise, achievement and commitment to enhancing the chiropractic profession. The recipient must demonstrate success transitioning from school into practice as well as a commitment to enhancing the understanding of chiropractic by volunteering within their community to represent and promote chiropractic, building collaborations with other health-care providers, and contributing to the development of innovative and patient-centered models of care.

Dr. Magder says his number one focus has always been to help as many people as possible in the community whether it’s through treatment or giving his time to help raise funds for those in need or areas that promote healthy, active living, such as the funds he is helping to raise for a splash pad in Shelburne. He has also been nominated by the County’s Board of Trade as “Best Chiropractor”, “Best Chiropractic Clinic”, “Outstanding Achiever”, and “Best New Business.”

In the new wellness clinic, which opened in November, Family Chiropractic is able to provide a range of new modern wellness services to the community. “I could not have envisioned this possibility one year ago” says Dr. Magder “and am still humbled by the outpouring of support from our incredible community.”

“Moving up from the city was certainly a transition,” says the doctor, “but my wife and I have embraced the small town life and could never envision living anywhere else.” He says they “love going out into the community, walking around downtown and knowing everybody by a first name basis. Shelburne has given my family the opportunity to give back and become involved through various charitable initiatives such as the Heritage Music Festival and raising funds for a Splash Pad Project. The positive attitude and friendliness of this community has pushed me to become the best doctor that I can be. I hope to continue to provide innovative, evidence-based chiropractic and wellness care so that I can help the citizens of Shelburne attain their health goals.”

