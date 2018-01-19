Shelburne Library News

January 19, 2018 · 0 Comments

Coffee, Conversation & Books

Coffee, Conversations & Books- After the success of our first Coffee, Conversations & Books event with Don Hayward, we are looking forward to February’s event, featuring John L. Riley! John is a winner of the NatureServe award, and author of The Once and Future Great Lakes Country, which delves into the ecological history of this area. Check out a copy from YOUR Library in anticipation of meeting John at Euphoria Café in Orangeville on February 21st @7pm!

Archivist on the Road

Laura Camilleri from the Dufferin County Museum and Archives will be at YOUR Library on Tuesdays (10-4pm) during the renovations at the museum. This is the perfect opportunity to come in and ask that burning question about local history, to find tips on using Ancestry, and so much more. Stay tuned for more details on upcoming workshops!

Children`s Programs:

Lego Club, Paws to Read, and Story Time have all started up again now that winter break is over!

Lego Club: Wednesdays 3:30 – 4:30

Test out your Lego building skills. See if you can complete the weekly challenge. There will be snacks, snap circuits, and TONS of Lego so come by and check it out.

Paws to Read: Our good friend Mac will be here on Wednesday as well! If you make an appointment you can reserve 15-minute spot to read to Mac the dog (he’s a really good listener).

After a long break, Story Time is happening this Friday January 19th at 10:30am. We are so excited to see everyone! There will be songs, stories, crafts and lots of fun activities.

The children’s library has also purchased a bunch of BRAND NEW science experiment books! Come and visit us if you would like to borrow a book and try some experiments at home!

Saturday January 27th is Family Literacy Day. Stop by and visit the library for fun family activities, and instructions for how to use some of our online resources. We would love to introduce you to some of our awesome new library apps like “Libby” and “ComicsPlus”, and we will be available to help download these programs on your own devices.

Teen Scene

Our Teen Advisory Board has been hard at work preparing several events in the upcoming months! They will be organizing a Paint Night (February 20th), and a Teen Iron Chef competition (March 20th). Both of those events will require registration so we can be adequately prepared. Email jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca to register.

As a result of the approaching exam session, YOUR Library will be offering Study Hall space on the following dates: Tuesday, January 23rd (4-5pm), Thursday, January 25th (3:30-7pm), and Tuesday, January 30th (4-5pm). All students are welcome to come and study for their exams, however a quiet policy will be in place to allow everyone the maximum amount of concentration. Refreshments will be provided.

NEW BOOKS

I have just finished reading, Lie to Me by J.T. Ellison. If you want a psycho thriller like Gone Girl or Girl on the Train, this book is for you. The conclusion we are led to right from the beginning in so many ways is NOT what really happens. Sutton Montclair disappears from her family home and all clues lead to her husband Ethan`s involvement in her disappearance; there are blood stains, calls to police regarding domestic violence etc. The plot is involved and intriguing and seems almost implausible until the last few pages. It is a page turner for sure and will be one of the books discussed at Rose`s Book which meets the 4th Thursday of every month @ 2;00pm. This month we will meet on January 25, 2018.

Fiction:

– The Prague sonata by Bradford Morrow

– Justice delayed by Patricia Bradley

– Blade of empire by Mercedes Lackey

and James Mallory

– Want you gone by Chris Brookmyre

– Secrets of Cavendon by Barbara Taylor

Bradford

– Strange music by Alan Dean Foster

– Ramses the Damned by Anne Rice and

Christopher Rice

– A season to lie by Emily Littlejohn

– The last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine

– The last ballad by Wiley Cash

– Rooted in evil by Ann Granger

– The secrets she keeps by Michael

Robotham

– Winter solstice by Elin Hilderbrand

Non fiction:

– The best of us by Joyce Maynard

– The art of stopping time by Pedram Shojai

– Unplug: a simple guide to meditation for

busy skeptics and modern soul seekers by

Suze Yalof Schwartz

Readers Comments (0)