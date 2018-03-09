Shelburne Legion News

March 9, 2018 · 0 Comments

Come join us this Friday March the 9th for another Red Friday Wing Night. Eastern Storm will be entertaining with Newfoundland and Country Music. Wings are served from 5:30pm – 9:30pm. We ask that all parents keep their children in control. Please don’t let them run around and disturb the other patrons. All children must be gone by 9:00pm.

Sunday March 11th is our monthly breakfast, come treat yourself to a Hungry Man Breakfast or a Western. Breakfast is served from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

We will be hosting a drill seminar on Sunday March 18th at 1:00pm. All are welcome to come and practice their marching skills.

The Ladies Auxiliary will be having their monthly Luncheon on Thursday March 15th at 11:30am – 1:30pm with Meatloaf on the Menu for the low cost of $8.00 each.

Renovations on the single north parking lot door and interior door to make them handicap accessible will begin later in April. We were given a accessibility grant to complete this project.

The Legion is run by Volunteers, this includes all the executive. If you would like to help us with any of our many on going projects just give us a call, let us know what you are interested in.

Bursary applications will be available at the branch, if you know a student needed assistance they can get the application from the Bar Stewart. Happy Birthday to all the March Comrades.

