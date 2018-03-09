Stayner Siskins and Alliston Hornets to battle it out in Junior C final series

March 9, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The battle for the Carruthers Division of the PJHL championship will be fought on the ice between the Alliston Hornets and the Stayner Siskins.

This the second year the two squads have met in the final series with the Hornets coming out on top last season.

Two hometown Shelburne men will be on the ice when the series gets underway.

Alliston Hornets defenceman, Matt Taylor, is playing his final season in Junior hockey after playing four seasons with the Hornets.

Hornets forward, Isaac Fazackerley, played 23 regular season games with the Alliston squad this season scoring 12 goals and getting five assists. He has played nine playoff games netting three goals in the opening series.

The Hornets wrapped up their semi-final series against the Caledon Golden Hawks on Saturday (Mar. 3) night on Caledon home ice with a 4-1 win in a series that took six games.

Game one of the semi-final got underway on February 23, and started off with an 8-1 win for the Alliston team.

The Hornets were leading by two after the second game went into two grueling overtime periods and ended with a 5-4 Alliston in when Ryan Young final scored in the second OT period.

It was a total flip-flop in game three when the Golden Hawks came out strong on home ice and won 8-2 to get back in the series.

Alliston moved ahead in game four with a 4-2 win at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre on Wednesday, February 28.

Alliston fans were expecting to see the coup de grace in the series on Friday night but the Golden Hawks kept the series alive with a 5-4 win.

Back in Caledon on Saturday (Mar. 3) the Hornets put the series to bed with a 4-1 win.

The Stayner Siskins come to the final after finishing in first place in the regular season.

In a series surprise they lost game one of their semi-final against the Penetang Kings.

After winning three in a row, the Siskins gave up game five to the Kings.

The Siskins finished it off on Friday (Mar. 2) with a 3-1 game to win the series.

The Hornets will have to step it up a notch in the final. During regular season play they lost every game they played against the Stayner team.

The Alliston squad finished the regular season in second place with a 31-11 record.

