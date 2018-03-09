Shelburne Wolves Bantam rep team going to championship series

March 9, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves Bantam rep team will be going to the championship after a decisive win over the Elmvale Coyotes on Thursday (Mar. 1) night at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex in Shelburne.

It was a good battle between the two teams with neither squad able to score in the first period.

Shelburne’s Cameron Green got the opening goal midway in the second period. That was matched by an Elmvale goal to make it a tie game.

Warren Swidersky got the Shelburne go-ahead goal when he wheeled in front of the Elmvale net and took the shot to give the Wolves a 2-1 lead.

It was a tie game when the Coyotes scored early in the third frame.

The Wolves were again in the lead when Luke Dunmore picked off the top of the Elmvale net.

The game ended with an insurance goal from Aiden Fernandes when he took a shot from the point that gave the Wolves a 4-2 lead and the game.

“It was a pretty good game. It was a team we haven’t faced before – we played their AA team but this is their rep team,” summed up Wolves goalie Logan Landriault. “They were a lot tougher than the AA team. We scored first and they scored and we scored two to win the game.”

This was an important game for the Wolves – a win means they will go to the championship – a loss would have dropped them in the standings.

“We switched the lines up in the last two games which mad a big difference,” said coach Tony Fernandes. “The kids gelled with each other and we went from there. They held the blue line when they were supposed to.”

The Wolves will now face Orillia in a final series to determine the league champions.

Readers Comments (0)