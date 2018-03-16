Shelburne drivers warned – disobey and you will be forced to pay

By Marni Walsh

On November 27 of last year, Shelburne Council passed By-law 71-2017 to install the no left turn sign at William and Main Streets. Chief of Shelburne Police Services, Kent Moore says, “When the signs were first posted, new to our community, we did issue several warnings for the first couple of weeks. Since January 1, 2018 our officers have issued 22 tickets for “Disobey Sign” at this location.”

Pedestrian safety matters have been a topic of concern at Council in recent years. Town of Shelburne Clerk, Jennifer Willoughby says, pedestrian safety issues “are brought forward to us from the Police Service.”

“This was a Council decision,” says Chief Moore, “Town Council, Staff and our Police Service received numerous complaints involving this location. After it was passed we were responsible for educating the public and enforcing the law. I did provide input into this decision and supported the “No Left Turn” at William and Main Street.”

Although there was an issue with drivers not seeing the signs in the beginning, Chief Moore says, “The Town recently improved the signage. The signs are very visible now, so this should not be an issue.” If caught by the Police, the charge to drivers is “Disobey Sign – HTA,” a fine of $110.00 and two demerit points.

Chief Moore says he believes the “No Left Turn” has improved safety at the location as there is less congestion and confusion. “The flashing lights that were recently installed half way up the poles have also added to safety,” says the Chief. “Our officers have also been highly visible at this location and will continue to monitor it for drivers who choose to disobey the “No Left Turn” signs or “Failing to Yield to Pedestrians” in the crosswalk.”

“I strongly urge pedestrians to use caution and stay alert when crossing any street,” says the Chief. “Unfortunately the crosswalk markings and lights give some pedestrians a false sense of safety that the driver will stop for them. Parents also need to take time to show their children how to cross a road safely.” The Chief suggested the following crosswalk safety guidelines for pedestrians and drivers:

Pedestrians:

• Always cross at marked crosswalks. You forfeit your rights as a pedestrian if you cross elsewhere.

•Obey any pedestrian signals and look left-right-left to make sure the road is clear in both directions before crossing.

•If a vehicle approaches, make eye contact with the drivers to be sure they see you before you cross.

•Look before walking past stopped vehicles. Do not cross just because a driver waves you on. Be sure all lanes are clear first.

• Remember that bicyclists are not considered pedestrians unless they are walking their bikes. Otherwise, they are considered vehicles.

Drivers:

•Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and at intersections.

•Be prepared to stop at all marked crosswalks. Stay alert and reduce speed in areas with crosswalks.

•Be alert for bicyclists and skateboarders whose approaches to the crosswalk may be much swifter than those of pedestrians.

•Come to a complete stop if pedestrians are crossing or preparing to cross.

•Wait until pedestrians have crossed the roadway before resuming travel.

•Never pass another vehicle that has stopped or is slowing down at a crosswalk.

The Town Clerk says, “The Police Service can measure success and safety via number of tickets that have been issued.” To date, the Town has received no public complaints regarding the new signage.

