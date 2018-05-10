Fundraiser to see Barrel Boys bring Bluegrass to Shelburne

May 10, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By Marni Walsh

The Barrel Boys performed at the Heritage Music Festival to a great response and are coming back this month to bring their five piece, powerhouse bluegrass sound to Shelburne once again. The Band will perform for a fund raising concert this week on May 11th at Trinity United Church in Shelburne. “Think of this as a kitchen party in the sanctuary,” say organizers, “And you know that means lots of delicious things to eat.”

“Everyone loves a house party,” says Reverend Candice Bist, Minister of both Shelburne’s Trinity and Primrose’s United Churches, “a relaxed gathering with good music, good food, and a good vibe that allows you to connect with friends you know and friends you have yet to meet.”

The fun-loving Barrel Boys, featuring “virtuoso instrumentalists and rich vocal harmonies,” follow the traditional sounds of Bluegrass, Country, Old-time, and Americana music. “The Barrel Boys have crafted their own unmistakeable sound into an exuberant and deeply soulful musical experience.”

“They are captivating songwriters, as well as incredible performers,” says Reverend Bist. “They weave their way around a single vocal mic, making for a beautiful vocal blend, as well as an energetic and engaging experience. The group honed its craft through a long-running weekly residency at Toronto’s Cloak and Dagger Pub, and has since graced stages of all sizes across Ontario, Quebec, and the Canadian East Coast. Notable performances, along with the Shelburne Heritage Festival, include the Mariposa Folk Festival, Montreal Folk Festival sur le Canal, and the Windsong Folk Festival.”

Trinity United Church enjoys hosting three or more musical events and concerts each year. Trinity member and organizer Ann McAlpine says, “We are thrilled about welcoming the community into one of the best concert halls in the county, so we can showcase local professional talent while generally supporting the Arts.”

“Proceeds from the concerts go to a variety of things,” says Ms. McAlpine. “We have several ongoing partnerships in the community with the Farmers’ Market, Souphaus, and Partera International. Some of the funds will assist those groups as we strive to keep our lovely old building in good shape.”

The Barrel Boys will take centre stage in the sanctuary, offering the audience “a selection of their own original tunes along with some standard Gospel tunes,” says Candice Bist. But, downstairs in the kitchen, the spot light will be on delicious snacks such as meatballs, chicken wings, and nachos and dip.

“At Trinity United Church, we enjoy meeting new comers to Shelburne and hope they can enjoy a fun filled, musical night out in town,” says Ann McAlpine. Tickets are $20 each, and a great gift for Mother’s Day. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling the church office at 519-925-2233 or Ann McAlpine at 519-925-5974. Show time is 8pm at Trinity United Church, 200 Owen Sound Street in Shelburne on Friday, May 11th.

Readers Comments (0)