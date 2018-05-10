Shelburne Legion News

May 10, 2018 · 0 Comments

We hope that everybody survived this past wind storm without much damage. Let’s hope for some warm sunny days in our future.

Congratulations to Denyse Chopee for being elected Ladies Auxiliary President for her 3rd term. Congratulations to Kim Riedler as their 1st Vice President, Mary Warman as Past LA President, Diane Ramsey as Sports Officer, Connie Duguay as Sergeant at Arms and Linda Orvis as Secretary/Treasurer. We look forward to working with you in the up coming year.

Treat your Mother to a home cooked breakfast on Sunday from 9am – 12pm. We offer Bacon or Sausage with home fries, fruit salad, baked beans, toast and eggs or a Western sandwich. The first 75 Ladies will receive a carnation provided by Petals.

If you have been in the branch lately you could see that the new handicap doors have been installed in our north parking lot and the spray foam insulation is happening as well. Thank you to all of the volunteers that helped prep both of these jobs.

If you are interested in being a member, please come in and ask the Bar Stewart for a application and she will be happy to answer any of your questions and help you with the application. Happy Mother’s Day Ladies.

Readers Comments (0)