Hospice Dufferin rakes in $20,000 from two recent local fundraisers

Written By MIKE PICKFORD

What a month it has been for Hospice Dufferin.

Two recent fundraising efforts have raked in over $20,000 for the local non-profit organization, whose staff and volunteers are tasked with raising 75 percent of their annual budget, for a total of approximately $100,000, each and every year.

It all started with the second-annual Hope Through Harmonies event, which played out at Black Wolf Smokehouse on April 28.

Local musician Sara Rose, a former placement student and now volunteer with Hospice Dufferin, wowed a crowd of more than 100 with performances from her upcoming debut album ‘Until Now’.

The talented Sarah Pearson opened the show, while Ms. Rose was later joined on stage by popular band The Campfire Poets to close the evening out.

After raising a little over $2,000 in last year’s inaugural event, the second Hope Through Harmonies raked in $4,011.

“It was really nice to see everyone come together again for such a great cause,” Sara told the Free Press.

This past Sunday (May 6), the organization held its special 10th anniversary Hike for Hospice, with more than 85 local residents meeting at Monora Park to participate. It was something of a banner year for the organization, raking in $16,200 to help fund programming for palliative care patients in the community.

“The day itself was absolutely phenomenal, the weather was on our side and we had smiling faces as far as we could see,” said Hospice Dufferin Board Chair Dan LaCute. “We’re absolutely thrilled with the total. As a non-profit we’re responsible for raising a lot of the funds we need to do what we do by ourselves. This money will make a big, big difference.”

While Hospice Dufferin currently serves approximately 400 people in the community every year, Mr. LaCute noted a recent survey the organization carried out indicated they could triple their service group if they had the support services in place. With that in mind, the organization is already looking ahead to future fundraising efforts, with a Hospice Dufferin team planned for a Healing Cycle to be held in Mississauga in September, and a special gala to mark the organization’s 30th anniversary planned also planned for the fall.

“The work never really stops. We know how much of a difference our programming makes to the people who need it – that’s what drives us on to organize these events and do what we can to fundraise for this great organization,” Mr. LaCute said.

For more information on Hospice Dufferin and the upcoming Healing Cycle and 30th anniversary gala, visit hospicedufferin.com.

