Auto Centre Dufferin County celebrates 20 years in the area

Written By MARNI WALSH

As a long term Dufferin County resident, Auto Centre Dufferin County owner Steve Bowles says he enjoys being able to work and stay in the community where he grew up. On June 1st, Mr. Bowles’ Auto Centre, located on Industrial Road in Shelburne, will mark 20 years in business and is inviting the community to celebrate with them.

Steve Bowles moved to Orangeville in 1978 where he was employed with a local auto parts distributor for 20 years. “In 1998, I saw an opportunity to open an automotive service provider facility in Shelburne,” he told the Free Press. “We originally leased a location for five years, and then built our present location in 2003.”

Mr. Bowles says his company joined The AutoPro family at that time with Ideal Supply. “This has been a great benefit to allow our business to grow as Napa-Ideal Supply provides technical and management training for all staff and business owners.

In 2008, Auto Centre Dufferin County was named Canada’s “Garage of the Year” by “Service Station and Garage Management Magazine.” The national award recognized the Shelburne garage for “exemplifying the highest levels of customer service and communications, business management and operation practices, training and continuing education, industry support and community involvement.” Approximately 30,000 independent garages were eligible for the award.

Steve Bowles says he appreciates the support of “very dedicated, long term, knowledgeable staff, tremendous clients and the support of a great community.” That team includes; Steve, Patricia, David, Nick, Jacob, Joanne, Ken, Elliot, Isiah, and Mike helping customers upholding their motto: “Today’s Technicians Using Tomorrow’s Technology.”

Celebrations this Friday, June 1 will run from 11am to 3 pm, including a presentation at 12:30 pm, door prizes and special guests, a tour of the shop, a BBQ and refreshments, and a live radio broadcast with Country 105. Auto Centre Dufferin County invites everyone to come out and meet with friends and staff during the event.

“Shelburne is a great place to have a business and our town is always moving forward. We appreciate the opportunity to have served the community for the last 20 years and are excited for what the future has in store for Auto Centre Dufferin County,” says Steve Bowles. “Thanks to all staff, clients, Shelburne residents and the business community that has supported us.”

