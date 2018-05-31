Shelburne Farmers’ Market “bigger and better” than ever

Written By MARNI WALSH

With Rosie Cornelius in position as the Shelburne Farmers’ Market Vendor Manager for 2018, the opening day on Thursday, May 24th was bigger and better than ever. Vendors crowded both sides of First Street west of Highway 10 with a wide array of wonderful products and produce.

There were smiles all round from customers and vendors faithful to the little market that has grown over the last five years to be a favourite weekly destination for many. Blue skies and sunshine enveloped the afternoon, and it can be hoped that remains the trend – contrary to last year’s often rainy Market days.

Many of the favourite vendors such as Deb and Brian Besley of Besley Country Market, Rosie Cornelius’ gluten free Shine Baking Co, Amber Swiderski’s Petals Flowers, Joey Lemieux’s Escarpment Herbal Teas, Rebecca Landman’s Garden and Bakery, and Connie’s Kitchen were in their familiar booths, bringing back that “at home” familiar feeling to the Market.

Once again this year, area vendors were selling a wide variety of fresh produce, ranging from in-season fruits, vegetables, grass-fed meats, organic produce, and lots of delicious, fresh baked goods. Local artisans showed their beautiful wood-craft décor, and there were beautiful flower displays for sale. Face Painting and music were provided by Sohayla Smith and Troupe-Adore. And the dozen or more new vendors featured handmade and natural bath products, body butters and soaps, flower art, raw pet foods and more.

The “Community Table,” new this year, gives different community organizations a space to be featured at the market each week. First up was a lovely booth featuring the Horticultural Society led by Wayne Hannon. Not-for-profit organizations, such as the Horticultural Society, or small businesses, may book the booth for a one or two time use, so residents can become informed about happenings in the community.

Market Manager Jennifer Crewson says the organization is hoping the Market expansion and community table “will enrich our Market and bring more people out on Thursdays.”

Congratulations to the Shelburne Farmers’ Market Committee including Jennifer Crewson as Market Manager, Rosie Cornelius as Vendor Manager, Alexandra Georgakopoulos as Marketing and Media Coordinator, Izabela Busby as the Community Table Coordinator, Rebecca Landman as Secretary, Joey Lemieux as Market Day Set-Up Coordinator, and Brian Besley as the SFM Treasurer – May 24th was a great start to the season.

The Shelburne Farmers’ Market will run 3 pm – 7pm every Thursday of the growing season until October 4th – come rain or shine – at the corner of Owen Sound and First Street. Free activities for kids and washrooms available at Trinity United Church.

