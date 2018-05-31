Christian Perspectives: God is everywhere

Fresh air, scenic roads, rolling hills and colourful vegetation. All words that describe the wonderful place that is Shelburne and all of Dufferin County. But these are not the most important things that make it a great place to live. It is the strong manifestation of God, shown through the natural beauty of the area and the goodness of the people who live here.

Whether you live in Shelburne for decades or have moved from another city you will discover, or perhaps have already discovered, that God is everywhere and he will rest and remain in a place of praise.

If you’ve lived in one place for a long time, you may fall in love with that place. Sometimes we fall in love with the place that He has put us in… God moved Adam out of the garden, Moses was moved out of his mother’s house into Pharaoh’s palace. Abraham was called to go to a strange land… When Jesus could no longer be hidden, Mary and Joseph left Bethlehem with him.

These are all examples of God’s chosen people being called to move on. This reflects God’s very nature. He is an ever-present God that is always in movement, always in control, and most comfortingly He is always with us.

There are many times you will not be certain of the destination. It’s then that you realize your need for His direction. He will move you so that you depend on him… we must live by faith and not by sight. As soon as you master one thing, God will move you. He will promote you and take you to the next level. A higher level of wisdom grown from your experiences.

When you can no longer be hidden, when your gifts cannot stay hidden any longer, you will be pushed to the next level.

We live in a world of wars in the Middle East, terrorism and Isis, school shootings and school bus accidents. Van attacks and cyber-attacks. Yet in the middle of stress and disappointment, there is a royal wedding, a very poor country discovers more oil than most countries, and we find ourselves living in the fastest growing town in Ontario.

So, it’s not how big you are, but how big God is. It’s not how you start but how you finish.

Whether you are rich or poor, tall or short, office worker or factory worker, live in the city or in Shelburne, you will have problems. However, you can be confident that God is able to help you.

Whatever you are going through, it’s not about you…it’s about your God who is so much bigger than your problems. He wants you to call on Him so that He can answer you and show up in your situation. He wants to display His power so that you will know with confidence that He is present in your time of trouble. He will help you, strengthen you and ultimately prepare you for the next level.

So focus on God for He is our refuge and strength; a very present help in the time of storm (Ps 46:1). Remember God sees you, He knows you and knows all about you; and yes He is ready to help you. Why not call on Him today.

Pastor Gavin Sullivan, Senior Pastor

Primrose Christian Centre

