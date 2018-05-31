‘Hair Raising’ event tallies $8,500 at Centre Dufferin High

Written By MARNI WALSH

The total tally is in and we now know that 17th annual “Hair Off for Headwaters” event at Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) on May 23rd raised not only hair, but $8500.

“The event originally began when a former teacher was diagnosed with cancer and through his experience, he saw a need for more funding to keep quality cancer care local,” says guidance councillor and teacher at CDDHS Julie Senese. “For the past 5 years, the grade 12 Business Leadership class has organized this event as a class leadership project.”

Students volunteer to cut or shave their hair and receive pledges to raise funds. Those students, who have at least 6-8 inches cut off, send their locks to be made into a wig for cancer patients.

On May 23rd, an assembly was held at CDDHS and the students who attended bought a ticket with all proceeds going to Headwaters’ Hospital. The cafeteria was filled with students, there to watch and cheer on their friends as they had their hair cut by fellow students under the watchful eye of local stylists.

Julie Senese says the stylists all generously donated their time to this event and area businesses donate prizes to the participants as well as door prizes and to the “Hair Off” participant who raised the most money. Congratulations to student Kersten-Mary Skilton who raised over $1000 for the event.

This year the Headwaters Hospital Chair, Kirk Brannon cut his hair cut along with 10 CDDHS students, and together they brought in close to $4000. Additional funds came from assembly tickets; the Amazing Race for Headwaters event held in the previous week at the school; and the boys rugby team – who had their legs waxed at the May 23rd assembly.

The funds raised last week, bring the total amount CDDHS students have donated to the Headwaters Hospital Cancer Unit, over the years, to more than $150, 000. “All money donated goes to equipment and patient care to keep quality cancer care local,” says Julie Senese.

A special thank you to the following students who donated their energy and hair to this important local cause: Manveer Khosa, Domenico Carnovale, Bailee Williams, Justin Morby, Sam Mallette, Kersten-Mary Skilton, Josee Robinson, Laura Arnold, Rebecca McAuslane, and Dakota Clarke.

