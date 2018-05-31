Shelburne Library News

Library Literary Event: Sunday, June 3, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Colin McNairn will be our featured author at one of our “famous” Library Literary events; come join us as we listen to Colin talk about the many uses and misuses of the English language. It will be an entertaining event. Once again, the Book Cooks will delight your palate with more of their special treats. Please call the Library at 519-925-2168 to register. This is a free event but registration is important.

YOUR Library is launching two great projects with our community volunteers and partners.

Shelburne Market Bags… YOUR Library Supports Green Thinking! We are supporting the Farmer`s Market and green thinking by making reusable shopping bags. So pick up your bag outside the Library, and fill it with wonderful fresh produce, baking etc., at the market. Our volunteers are busy sewing up the bags with fabric donated by community members. YOU can get involved… by donating some fabric or a few hours to help with sewing, cutting out, or pressing a few seams; we`d love to have you become part of this community initiative. The sewing group will be meeting and sewing at YOUR library on Thursdays after 12:00pm. Help us reduce the number of plastic bags that are adding to the pollution of our environment. YOUR library is the heart of the community.

Our second project is our Poppy Garden for Remembrance. For this initiative, we are partnering with our local Legion and other community members to knit and crochet beautiful poppies. They will be mounted on green stems and then planted in special portable display planters that can be used anywhere that there is a service of remembrance of our veterans. We are thinking to have them at the Cenotaph, schools, Seniors`Residences, churches and the Museum. We are really hoping to get everyone involved. As soon as we source the right materials, we will distribute them and the patterns. So check with us and share YOUR Library`s excitement as we move forward with both these exciting initiatives.

Dufferin Reads: One Book One County- Hum if You Don’t Know the Words

Start reading, Hum if You Don`t Know the Words! This is our Dufferin Reads: One Book One Community selection. The Grand Finale will be at Grand Spirits Distillery in Grand Valley on September 13th at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $45.00 each and include dinner, taxes and gratuity and of course, Bianca Marais, the author will be there. Check YOUR Library for a themed event in July relating to the book.

