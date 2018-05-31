It happened today

In this week’s offering, we take a look back through history and note some of the interesting happenings from May 31 over the years.

1279 BC- Ramesses II, also known as Ramesses the Great, becomes Pharaoh of Ancient Egypt (19th Dynasty).

1790- The first U.S. copyright law is enacted.

1864- American Civil War: Battle of Cold Harbor begins. The Confederate Army of Northern Virginia under Robert E. Lee engages the Union Army under Ulysses S. Grant and George G. Meade. Considered one of the country’s bloodiest, and most lopsided battle, it was one of the last major Confederate victories of the war.

1902- Second Boer War ends, the Treaty of Unity is signed, and Britain annexes Transvaal.

1916- World War I: the Battle of Jutland begins, which was the largest naval battle of World War I between the British Grand Fleet and the German High Seas Fleet which killed over 8,000 in an inconclusive battle.

1930- American actor Clint Eastwood is born. He is known for his Spaghetti Westerns and tough guy portrayals, including Rawhide, Man with No Name trilogy, and Dirty Harry.

1970- 7.75 Ancash earthquake off the coast of Peru kills nearly 70,000 and sets off the world’s deadliest avalanche.

2008- Usain Bolt, Jamaican runner, sets the world record in the 100m sprint, with a wind-legal (+1.7m/s) of 9.72 seconds.

2009- Millvina Dean, the last living survivor of the RMS Titanic disaster, died at 97. She was only two months old at the time of sinking.

