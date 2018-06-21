Street Festival a huge success

Mayor Ken Bennington told the Shelburne Free Press this week, “I would like to tip my hat to the organizers of the 2018 Shelburne Street Festival, on yet another amazing event. It was an unbelievable day…Mother Nature was on our side and gave us a beautiful day to gather as a community. The streets were filled with people and music, and it was very nice to speak with so many residents, new and old, about our great Town of Shelburne. It is truly community events like the Shelburne Street Festival that brings a community closer together.”

Families and friends had a great day at the Festival last Saturday as Main Street was transformed into a feast of sound and colour for kids and adults alike. Rain held off, and temperatures never reached the uncomfortable heights of Sunday, making for a festive time for all.

The giant Open Air Market was just one of the many highlights of the annual Street Festival and Classic Car Show, and it provided more than enough to see and discover to keep a buyer busy all day long. Vendors were out in force with baking, gifts, clothing, handmade crafts and jewellery, photography, art, and lots of fast and delicious food.

On the stage at the corner of Owen Sound Street, Rod West the “Morning Guy” from Country 105 took on the job of emcee for the event, starting things off with some great music by “The Burne” before 11 am. Crowds were also entertained by Roller Girls, Jay Kips Band, and Drop Top Alibi, as well as Jungle Justin for the kids.

As one of Dufferin County’s top festivals, Shelburne streets were lined with every style and shape of classic cars and trucks imaginable. Bikes lined the west end of Main Street drawing enthusiasts from around the area and beyond for the Motorcycle Show and Shine sponsored by Missie Ink Tattoos.

Compass Church did an excellent job with the Kids’ Zone in front of Town Hall with face painting, physical activities, bubbles, crafts, and a small stage with talent performing throughout the day. Shelburne Community Hub was there with their booth, letting families know about their fantastic summer camp programs. Meanwhile, kids and their soap box cars lined up on Second Avenue East and raced for the chance to win a trophy.

The Shelburne and District Fire Fighters and their Fire truck were a big draw for kids and families. The Fire Fighters were available for open discussion on fire and public safety throughout the day.

“On behalf of Town Council, I would like to personally thank Shelburne Councillor and Street Festival Chairman, Dan Sample, and the organizing committee on the success of Shelburne Street Festival 2018,” says Mayor Bennington. The Festival Committee included: Dan Sample, Jamie-Lee Higginson, Lindsey Baker, Lindsay Wegener, Kyle Fegan, Missie Powers, Taresa Fawcett, Jay Wagstaff, Leoni Petrasthuk, Steve Anderson, and Ken Bennington.

