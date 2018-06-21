Sr. Cubs show character in loss to Ivy Leafs last week

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It didn’t take long for the Mansfield Cubs senior team to get back in the game after an opening inning that saw them give up seven runs including a home run to start their game against the visiting Ivy Leafs on Wednesday, June 13, on the diamond in Mansfield.

After ending the top of the second inning with a double play, the Cubs were back in the fray after scoring five runs in the second to make it an 8-5 game.

Emerson Pendleton started it off with single to centre field that put two men on base.

Another Mansfield hit brought int a run to put the Cubs on the scoreboard.

Loading the bases, the play at second base allowed another Mansfield run to close the scoring gap.

Two more Cubs runs were recorded when Brad Pendleton hit to the hole in the outfield and Mansfield base runners turned up the speed round the bases and score.

The bases were again loaded when Tyler Linger singled.

Emerson Pendleton drove in another Mansfield run to make it a five running for the Cubs.

From there the two teams battled it out for the remaining innings with the Leafs getting the edge and taking the game with a 16-9 win.

It was win number ten for the Ivy team who have taken only one loss so far for this season.

The Bolton Brewers are in the number one spot in the senior division of the North Dufferin Baseball League going undefeated after 11 games.

The New Lowell Knights are in third place, followed by the Orangeville Giants and the Bolton Dodgers.

The Clearview Orioles are currently in the number six spot with the Ivy Rangers in seventh place.

The Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, June 27, when tey will host the Creemore Braves.

The fist pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

