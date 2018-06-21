Unique experience at Lines That Bind showcase in Shelburne

Written By MIKE PICKFORD

Dufferin County’s poet laureate is encouraging local residents to stop by the Shelburne Public Library sometime over the next 10 days to take in a “unique collection” of art and poetry put together by area artists.

Harry Posner has worked hard over the past several months building the Lines That Bind art show. It opened on June 17 at the Shelburne Public Library with a special meet and greet with some of the participants, including Larry Kurtz, Paul Morin, Andrea Trance, Linda Jenetti, Jenee Gowing, Sharon Wadsworth-Smith, Andrea Bird, Liz Zetlin, Kirby Beneventi, Judy Zarowny, Josh Cameron, Amy Dennis and Mr. Posner himself. The show runs for two weeks, closing on June 30.

“About ten years ago, I did something similar to this in Collingwood and it was very successful,” Mr. Posner told the Free Press. “I just had this idea of having poets and artists collaborate in some form, which is exactly what we’ve done again here with Lines That Bind.”

The show boasts seven artists, ranging from musicians to dancers and painters, and six poets. The idea of the show centres around one of the participants producing a piece of work and then passing it along to another participant, who interprets the piece and then produces something of their own. This ‘line’ continued until, eventually, Mr. Posner had 13 individual pieces.

“People should find an interesting flow from the original idea of the first painting, which started it all off, through to the poets and other artists. Each one puts their own spin on the piece they’ve seen and it gets passed on,” Mr. Posner said. “Nobody knew the order, so they didn’t know whose work they were getting, or who they were following. It was a totally blind experiment.”

The show is completely free to the public and is offered through the Dufferin County Poet Laureate initiative. While Mr. Posner says he’d like to see the show hit the road and tour other facilities in Dufferin County, the timing just wasn’t right for a number of locations.

The project took eight months to complete from start to finish and Mr. Posner says he couldn’t be happier with the final product.

“I’ve very pleased by how it came together. It’s a very interesting show. It’s a lovely gem of a show that really highlights the way artists and writers can collaborate in unique ways to create an experience that is interesting and engaging for visitors,” Mr. Posner concluded.

