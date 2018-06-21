New initiatives at local library

Shelburne Market Bags… YOUR Library Supports Green Thinking. The “Green Thinking” reusable bags will be available outside the Library, and you can fill it with wonderful fresh produce, baking, etc., at the market. Our volunteers are busy sewing up the bags with fabric donated by community members. Help us reduce the number of plastic bags that are adding to the pollution of our environment.

Teen Scene:

Good luck to all of those entering the examination period! To help our Teens out, YOUR Library will provide space to study with light refreshments this week (Tuesday & Thursday afternoons). Pizza & Pages Book Club will meet next Thursday, June 28th at 7pm to discuss this month’s selection, Warcross by Marie Lu! E

It’s now the time you have all be waiting for; we are only a couple of weeks away from the launch of our Teen Summer Reading Club (Tuesday, July 10th, 4-5pm). That’s right—another fun filled summer of reading challenges, creative events, and a few prizes! You can register yourself or your Teen by calling 519-925-2168 or emailing jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca. Hope to see you there!

Children`s Programs:

Books & Babies– Tuesday, June 26th – 10:00 -11:00 am – Stop by and meet other moms from the neighbourhood while your child meets and plays with children that are close to their age. This drop in group is for babies and toddlers 2 years and under.

Story Time– Friday, June 22nd at 10:30 am – We will be singing songs and dancing, reading stories, and exploring many fun summer sensory activities. New stories and crafts every week, no sign up necessary.

