Shelburne library news: Lots of events this summer

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

TD Summer Reading Kick-off this Saturday, July 7 at 10:30 at YOUR Library. Be sure to register for this summer long reading and activity program and pick up your activity bag and calendar of events.

Dufferin Reads: One Book One County- Hum if You Don’t Know the Words: This event has been so popular that we SOLD OUT about a month ago. We have been fortunate that Bianca Marais and Grand Spirits Distillery can accommodate us for a second event on Wednesday, September 19 @ 6:00 pm. Tickets are now on sale at the three libraries and BookLore.

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur: Sunday, August 19 from 1-4: Once again, three terrific authors in a barn, in the beautiful hills of Mulmur. This year we have Dr. Brian Chapman, Joanna Goodman and Scott Thornley. Tickets are $35.00 and include refreshments. Watch for the posters and more information. Place your holds on their books today!

This event has usually sold out quite quickly so be sure to get your tickets at BookLore, Shelburne Library or Mulmur Township Office.

New: Archivist on the Road

Photo Books—Share the Story Behind the Photo Tuesday, July 17th @ 2pm

Preserve more than your photographs, preserve the stories too. Digital scrapbooking, or photo books, are the newest level of scrapbooking and are quickly becoming the best way to preserve those family photographs. It’s also a great way to share the images with family, friends or your local archives! Museum of Dufferin (formerly Dufferin County Museum) will show you how to make sure those precious images are saved, both the old ones and the new ones. Call YOUR Library at 519-925-2168 to register.

New Community Initiatives

Shelburne Market Bags… YOUR Library Supports Green Thinking. The “Green Thinking” reusable bags will be available outside the Library, and you can fill it with wonderful fresh produce, baking, etc., at the market. We now have 10 community members creating these bags. Join in the fun!

Poppy Garden of Remembrance: Our second community initiative already has over 20 members knitting and crocheting poppies which will be attached to stems and provide a beautiful display of respect and remembrance for our veterans on Remembrance Day. We have the kits with patterns and yarn available at the Library and are gathering the completed poppies to create the display. Drop by the library to pick up a kit and join this special community initiative.

Teen Scene:

Teen Summer Reading Challenge: There is less than a week left before the 2018 TSRC Launch Party (Tuesday, July 10th, 4:00-5:00pm)! Teens will be able to pick up their summer reading packages, which will include everything they need to successfully complete the TSRC. Additionally, we will create our own planets on canvas by learning the acrylic pouring technique. If you aren’t familiar with that painting technique, look it up because you will be amazed at the results! Like previous TSRCs, there will be several activities that require registration as we need some notice to be adequately prepared for the events. You’ll be able to register online for these events, too, so watch our Facebook page and website for those links.

Upcoming Events:

*TSRC Launch Party- Tuesday, July 10th, 4:00-5:00pm

Jurassic July (movie & activities)- Thursday, July 12th, 4:00-6:00pm

*DIY Recipe Jar- Tuesday, July 17th, 4:00-5:00pm

Pizza & Pages Book Club- Thursday, July 26th, 6:00-7:00pm

Budget Brains- Tuesday, July 31st, 4:00-5:00pm *requires registration

Children`s Programs:

The TD Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Party will be held on Saturday, July 7th at 10:30 am. Join us @ YOUR Library as we explain how the program works, hand out the supplies, tracking booklets, and calendar of activities. We have something for everyone this summer. At this point, we already have 85 children registered for a summer of reading fun! Call us at 519-925-2168 for more information about the special children’s workshops we are offering this summer.

