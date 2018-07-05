Letters

It happened today

July 5, 2018

1937 — Spam, the canned luncheon “meat”, is unleashed on an unsuspecting world.

1946 — The bikini goes on sale after debuting at a show in France.

1954 — The BBC televises its first news bulletin.

1954 — Elvis Presley records his first single, “That’s All Right” at Sun Studios in Memphis.

1975 — Arthur Ashe becomes the first black man to win Wimbledon.

1996 — Dolly the sheep becomes the first mammal to be cloned.

Born on this today

1810 — P.T. Barnum, founder of Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus.

1943 — Robbie Robertson, Canadian singer, songwriter best known for his time with The Band.

1950 — Huey Lewis, singer and leader of the News.

1951 — Goose Gossage, baseball player. Not the guy from Top Gun. That was a different Goose.

1958 — Bill Watterson, creator of the wonderful Calvin and Hobbes comic strip. It is still missed.

Music on this day

1963 — The Beatles play the Plaza Ballroom in Dudley, the West Midlands. Things would pick up for them.

1969 — The Rolling Stones give a free concert to 225,000 people at Hyde Park as a tribute for bandmate Brian Jones, who had died two days earlier.

1986 — Janet Jackson starts a two-week run at the top of the album charts with Control.

2003 — Johnny Cash makes his final live performance at the Carter Ranch after his wife June had passed away. Cash himself would die less than three months later.

2009 — Michael Jackson has eight albums in the Top 20 a week after his death.

This day in Hollywood

1929 — Katherine Helmond, best known for the classic Soap and Who’s the Boss, is born.

1950 — Actress Bette Davis divorces artist William Grant Sherry after four years of marriage. It was a bumpy ride.

1980 — Raquel Welch (remember her?) weds producer Andre Weinfeld.

1989 — The Seinfeld Chronicles debuts on NBC. The name would soon be shortened.

         

Categories

