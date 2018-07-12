Police seek public’s assistance to identify fraud suspects

July 12, 2018

On Saturday June 30th Shelburne Police Service launched a fraud investigation after a local grocery store alleged that two customers worked together and stole approximately $33 while at the check-out.

As part of the investigation Shelburne Police Service obtained security camera footage of the two suspects. Police are releasing still photographs from the video footage and are seeking assistance from the public to identify them.

They are described as follows:

Male, White, darker complexion, black hair with receding hair line wearing a grey tank top, tan shorts, black shoes.

Female, White, short brown hair (just under her ears) wearing a black low cut tank top, black capri pants, white running shoes with a dark coloured purse.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Police warn of paving scam

Dufferin OPP are warning residences to be aware of Paving Scam that is coming to police attention within Dufferin County.

A paving company identified as Q-Line Paving has been connected to numerous complaints to police about paving scams. Dufferin OPP had several calls about a paving company that goes by the name Q-line. They are offering low cost paving as they have a “surplus” of asphalt from roadwork. They are giving estimates and then completing the jobs without paperwork or providing written quotes. Q-line then paves more than the agreed area and charges substantially more than the quote.

While the work was done properly, the homeowner had agreed upon price was $10,500 but was later charged $16,000 after the job was done.

Police remind citizens that they should follow a few simple steps when getting home renovations

• Always read over thoroughly all written contracts before signing them. Get a family member to review them.

• Get references from other customers to ensure quality of the work

• Do some research before you pay for product or service

• Thoroughly understand what product or service you are purchasing, the process any guarantees and complaint process if you do not receive the product or service you paid for.

• Inspect all work prior to making payment and ensure work has been completed properly and that the service you received was what you had paid for in your business contract.

• Legitimate business people will be happy to provide you with information on their services

• Always be careful about providing confidential personal information especially banking and credit card details unless you are certain that the company is legitimate.

For other helpful tips check out the OPP website at www.opp.ca

Stunt driving charges

On Saturday June 30, 2018 Dufferin OPP Traffic unit officers charged two drivers with stunt driving excessive speed.

The first incident occurred at 2:25 pm when officers clocked a westbound Honda at 138 km in a posted 80 km per hour zone on Highway 89 at the Blind Line in Mulmur Township. The 30 year old male driver from Mississauga was charged with Stunt driving. The other three occupants of this vehicle were charged with having open liquor in the vehicle.

The second incident occurred at 3:20 pm at the same location when a westbound Honda was clocked at 134 km per hour in a posted 80 km per hour zone. A 28 year old male driver from Mississauga was charged with stunt driving.

In both incidents each driver had their driver’s license suspended for 7 days and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

These incidents are concerning as this is the 7th charge of stunt driving Dufferin OPP have laid in past two weekends.

Canada Day weekend fatalities

Seven people died on Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-patrolled roads over the Canada Day Long Weekend (June 29-July 2, 2018). Five drivers, one passenger and one pedestrian were among the victims in seven separate collisions.

It also proved to be a tragic weekend off the road, with three people drowning and two people dying in marine incidents in OPP jurisdictions.

The OPP’s Aggressive Driving campaign kept officers busy on roads, with officers laying close to 7,000 speeding charges and more than 170 stunt/racing charges for driving more than 50 kilometers per hour over the posted speed limit.

The OPP is reminding the public to make safety the first priority on roads, waterways and trails over the summer months.

