No Frills and Home Hardware expand Shelburne Food Bank capacity

July 12, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Shelburne’s Food Bank, The Shepherd’s Cupboard was thrilled by the recent donation of new shelving that expands the facility’s capacity. The design and donation of the shelving units materialized through the volunteer efforts of John van Teunenbroek owner of Shelburne No Frills and Bill Gilliam owner of Shelburne Home Hardware.

Volunteer Coordinator for The Shepherd’s Cupboard, Ardith Dunlop says, during the highest donation periods, October through December, the Food Bank often must seek additional storage space to hold donations. Despite the Mel Lloyd Centre’s best efforts, with space at a premium, it puts pressure on both organizations to try and get the food out of the additional room and into the Food Bank as quickly as possible. “This year, with so many donations,” says Ms. Dunlop, “and such a huge amount from both Little’s Halloween Haunt and the Christmas Shelburne Firefighters, we were left having to consider renting additional space from the County to hold it, as we didn’t think we could move it into the Food Bank in a timely manner.”

Ms. Dunlop says, “At one of our monthly board meetings, we decided to accept John van Teunenbroek’s offer at No Frills to come and look at our setup and see if it could hold more. He met with us twice, outlined a setup plan and then totally shocked us by arranging, between himself and Bill Gillam from Home Hardware, to supply all the new shelving.”

The Coordinator told The Free Press, under Mr. van Teunenbroek’s guidance, a group of volunteers met one morning “to change the set up in such a way that everything could be housed in the current Food Bank and it looks and works wonderfully.”

The Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank, run by approximately 40 dedicated volunteers, was established in the 1990’s to help families in need of emergency or on-going support with food. It is led by a Steering Committee made up of church and community representatives with a Chair from the Shelburne Ministerial Association, currently Pastor Gord Horsley, and as of August of this year it will be Reverend Bob McLellan.

The Shepherd’s Cupboard currently serves over 70 families a month out of the Mel Lloyd Centre (Door A) downstairs. The Food Bank is open Wednesday’s 12-1:30 pm and Thursday’s 6:30-8:00 pm, and can be reached at 519-925-2600 ext 350. Food and donations are supplied by many local farms, businesses, service clubs, churches and individuals.

Cash donations may be directed to The Shepherd’s Cupboard bank account at the Shelburne Pace Credit Union, or cheques may be made out to the Shepherd’s Cupboard; c/o Dufferin Oaks at 151 Centre St., Shelburne, ON L9V 3R7. Food donations may be made at Foodland or No Frills or dropped off at the Food Bank any day between 9-4pm at the EarlyOn Centre in the Mel Lloyd Centre

Ms. Dunlop expressed the organization’s gratitude to Mr. Gillam and Mr. van Teunenbroek as well as for the ongoing support of Foodland, Giant Tiger, Trans Alta, KTH, CDDHS, Shelburne Elementary Schools, Little’s Car Repairs, Shelburne Firefighters and many more.

