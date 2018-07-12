Shelburne Library news: Dufferin Reads event sold out

Dufferin Reads has been so popular that we SOLD OUT about a month ago. We have been fortunate that Bianca Marais and Grand Spirits Distillery can accommodate us for a second event on Thursday, September 20 @ 6:00 pm. Please call to reserve your ticket before that are all gone this time. Tickets are now on sale at the three libraries, Shelburne, Grand Valley, Orangeville, and BookLore.

New: Archivist on the Road

Photo Books—Share the Story Behind the Photo Tuesday, July 17th @ 2pm

Preserve more than your photographs, preserve the stories too. Digital scrapbooking, or photo books, are the newest level of scrapbooking and are quickly becoming the best way to preserve those family photographs. It’s also a great way to share the images with family, friends or your local archives! Museum of Dufferin (formerly Dufferin County Museum) will show you how to make sure those precious images are saved, both the old ones and the new ones. Call YOUR Library at 519-925-2168 to register.

Teen Scene:

Teen Summer Reading Challenge: It’s finally here—Teen Summer Reading has started! Our Teens gathered their summer reading packages after creating their own planets and galaxies using the acrylic pouring technique! Teens will have the opportunity to complete weekly challenges to gain stars, which ultimately qualifies them for the grand prizes at the end of the summer! If you or your Teen would like to meet new friends while completing fun reading challenges and activities, email jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca to register!

Upcoming events:

Jurassic July (movie & activities)- Thursday, July 12th, 4:00-6:00pm

*DIY Recipe Jar- Tuesday, July 17th, 4:00-5:00pm

Pizza & Pages Book Club- Thursday, July 26th, 6:00-7:00pm

Children`s Programs:

What an amazing turnout YOUR Library had to the TD Summer Reading Kick-Off Party! There were approximately 80 excited participants and their families collecting their challenges and participating in a scavenger hunt throughout the entire library. It was a fun day and we are so happy and excited about all the events we have planned for the rest of the summer.

Monday, July 16th, Book Club – 10 am – 11 am. There are still a few spots available for 8-12-year-olds to join this fun club. Reading, discussing and fun activities are part of the program.

Tuesday, July 17th, Books & Babies – 10:00 am – 11:00 am.

Wednesday, July 18th – 10:30 am – 11:30 am – Mac-the-Therapy-Dog will be visiting.

Wednesday, July 18th – 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm – LEGO Club. Our challenge theme this week will be sports!

Thursday, July 19th – 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm. We are hosting our first ever Sleepy Story Time and Stuffy Sleepover! This is an ALL AGES event where we will be getting together to read a few stories in our pajamas before bedtime and leaving some of our stuffed animal friends at YOUR Library to stay the night!

Friday, July 20th – 10:30 am it will be Story Time! Join us for crafts, songs, sensory and more!

And also on Friday, July 20th – 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm. We will be getting together for Summertime Slime. There are only a couple spots left if you would like to be a part of this special event!

Saturday, July 21st at 10:30 am. Obey Newton, a special science workshop that is coming to YOUR Library. There are just a couple of spots left. Call the Library or sign up in the Children’s Library before you miss your chance to join in on the fun.

New Books:

Although I haven’t been at the beach yet this summer, I‘ve certainly enjoyed some “beach reads”.

Nora Roberts’ Shelter in Place, Kristin Hannah’s The Perfect Alone, and Elin Hilderbrand’s, The Perfect Couple are the ones I just finished. Nora Roberts is prolific and generally known as a romance writer, unless you read her other books in the “Death” series which she writes as J.D Robb. In this case, I would say it was a psycho thriller and really tense at times; literally, one of those books you can’t put down. Kristin Hannah is a writer who I think is a notch above so many of the other romance novelists, in that she develops characters with deep sensitivity and understanding of the issues they are facing. She often introduces social issue and explores them through characters with whom we can relate. In this case, she focuses on PTSD and how it affects families and the deep unconditional love between mother and child. Well worth reading and crying over in the end. Elin Hilderbrand is another of my favourite summer authors. In The Perfect Couple, she compares the life of those who have and those who have not… what does wealth actually buy you in terms of happiness??

