On the very day that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down for the first time with newly-elected Premier Doug Ford, it became public that the province will no longer cooperate with Ottawa on the resettlement of illegal asylum seekers.

Finally, some sanity.

Let’s be candid here. But, instead of using our words, let’s use the words of Ford spokesperson Simon Jefferies.

We already like this guy.

“The federal government encouraged illegal border crossers to come into our country, and the federal government continues to usher people across the U.S.-Quebec border into Ontario,” said Jefferies.

“This has resulted in a housing crisis and threatens the services that Ontario families depend on.

“This mess,” said Jefferies, “was 100% the result of (Trudeau’s) federal government, and the federal government should foot 100% of the bills.”

How’s that for not mincing words?

This effectively puts the kibosh on the Canada-Ontario Immigration Agreement signed last November by defeated Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne whose brand of progressiveness was to borrow until the credit card was maxed, and then get a different credit card with a higher minimum interest rate.

Well, those days appear to be gone.

The good people of Smalltown Ontario have a difficult enough time as it is to make ends meet, and do not need the added cost of supporting illegals whose impact Ottawa tries to soften by calling them “irregular immigrants.”

But they’re not “irregular immigrants.”

They’re queue-jumpers. They’re people looking for an economic uplift, and therefore do not qualify as legitimate refugees who, because of the huge numbers of illegal border crossers, are now sitting in limbo for months and years on end because of the number of interlopers.

If we are to feel sorry for anyone, it is them.

Premier Ford, if true to his conservative stripes, had to take a stand for taxpayers like us who cannot afford unbridled benevolence, and that’s exactly what he did.

It was tough action but welcomed.

