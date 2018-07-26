Don’t miss Pickin’ in the Park this weekend in Shelburne

Written By MARNI WALSH

In 2013, Greg and Heather Holmes of Holmes Appliances and Music Store in Shelburne, turned a life-long love of old time country music into a hugely successful event they called “Pickin’ in the Park.” The couple says the annual event, which has brought campers and musicians together from across North America to Fiddle Park on County Road 11, evolved “with a lot of encouragement and support from friends, the Town of Shelburne and the Shelburne Lions’ Club.

Pickin’ in the Park raised $5,000 in its inaugural year, and with each year the funds doubled and accumulated. It was so successful, that with the help of the Town and local service clubs, the Holmes’ were able to utilize the funds to build a pole-style pavilion at Fiddle Park which has now become a valuable asset for the whole community. Greg Holmes says he is confident that they will raise enough at this weekend’s event to pay off the remaining $20,000 owed on the building.

As the pavilion is on Town property, public concern was high and hot this spring when Council considered a proposal to sell the land to developers. The idea that the green space and the prized pole barn would be lost caused an unprecedented pushback from residents. The result was that for now at least, Fiddle Park is safe and Pickin’ in the Park will fill Shelburne with Country tunes once more this coming weekend. Greg Holmes, who will emcee the event, says he hopes rumours of the sale will not discourage 2018 visitors to come to the event as usual.

Everyone is invited to “bring their musical instruments for a weekend of music and fellowship” July 26th-29th. “If you’re not able to come for the weekend, just come for a day and bring your lawn chair and sun hat,” say Greg and Heather Holmes.

Pickin’ in the Park events at Fiddle Park:

– Music jams: open mic sign up starts at

6 p.m. Friday night

– Kinette food booth all weekend

– Daily raffle table

– Friday night beauty contest

– Saturday morning Trailer Trash Yard Sale

Stop in with your trunk full of yard sale

items on Saturday morning: $20.00

includes one day pass. Free Admission to

visit the yard sale. Arm bands required

after 12:30 p.m.

– Music Jam Open mic sign up starts at 1pm

– Ice Cream Social: 3pm Saturday

– Fish Fry by the Shelburne Lions’ Club:

Saturday 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm ($20 per

person, reservations requested, please s

end email to gregholmes2696@gmail.com)

– Sunday Gospel Jam 10 am all welcome,

no admission, free-will offering to be

shared with the Food Bank

Admission

– $10 per person daily – Thursday, Friday,

Saturday

– $25 per person – weekend pass without

camping

– $80.00 per trailer – includes 2 weekend

passes

Note. Arm bands to be worn at all times during the weekend

Rough camping is available at Fiddle Park, 515677 County Road 11 in Shelburne – no hydro, water limited throughout park, but washrooms and hot showers available. Volunteers are always appreciated, if you can assist please call Heather and Greg Holmes at 519-925-3037.

