Shelburne Public Library news

July 26, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Dufferin Reads: One Book One County- Thursday, September, 20@6:00 pm – second seating by popular demand.

Meet Bianca Marais, author of Hum if You Don’t Know the Words, at Grand Spirits for dinner and author’s reading for a second event this summer. The first was completely sold out. You will want to read this impactful and powerful story and meet Bianca who is a dynamic and passionate speaker about the events that occurred in South Africa during the Soweto uprising. Tickets are now on sale at the three libraries, Shelburne, Grand Valley, Orangeville, and BookLore.

Teen Scene:

It’s hard to believe we are already well into week 3! This week several of our Teens escaped the Jurassic Park escape room, which challenged them to solve puzzles and riddles in order to get off the island. We are hoping to welcome new friends to our Pizza & Pages book club this Thursday, July 26th, 6:00-7:00pm; while we usually read the same book, because of the busy nature of summer, come prepared to discuss whatever you have been reading. Don’t forget to watch our Facebook and Twitter pages to see the successful completion of TSRC challenges.

Upcoming events:

Budget Brains- Tuesday, July 31st, 4:00-5:00pm,. Paint Night- Thursday, August 2nd, 3:00-5:00pm. Fun-mergency Kits- Tuesday, August 14th, 4:00-5:00pm. Dr. Who Escape Room- Thursday, August 16th, 4:00-5:00pm

Children`s Programs:

The theme of this week is Art! Music, painting, sculpting, dance, how can you express yourself through art? Let’s find out together this week in YOUR Library.

Book Club – Monday, July 30th, 10 am – 11 am – Participants must be between the ages of 8-12 to participate in this club. Visit this group for crafts, group activities, and chat with peers about what everyone is reading.

Books & Babies – Tuesday, July 31st, 10 am – 11 am – Enjoy some time with your child at the library while meeting other mothers and expectant mothers. This group is for parents and children 2 and under.

LEGO Club – Wednesday, August 1st, 3 pm – 4 pm – Every week we will have a new challenge that is based on our TD Summer Reading Club theme! Test out your building skill and meet some new friends this week at LEGO!

Story Time – Friday, August 3rd, 10:30 am – We will have crafts, sensory activities, books and more! We will be testing out many different ways to create art this week after our story and songs.

Games Club – Friday, August 3rd, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm – Bring your favourite games from home, or test out some of the games we have at the library.

Local children’s author Sean Cassidy will be at YOUR Library on Tuesday, July 31st from 11 am – 12 am. Have the chance to learn new drawing skills and listen to Sean read some of his own books! If you would like to sign up for this special guest, please call the library at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

