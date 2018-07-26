No freed bear

July 26, 2018

What a country.

Our premiers and territorial leaders met for a group confab in New Brunswick last week, and the biggest headline to come out of it was that they could not come to an agreement on beer.

Remember Gerald Comeau and his free-the-beer campaign? After being busted returning to New Brunswick from Quebec with “too much” of la belle province’s cheaper beer and booze—all for personal consumption, bien sur—he took his case all the way to the Supreme Court and lost.

Too much, apparently, was 14 cases of beer, and three bottles of hard liquor.

In some necks of our collective woods, that represents a good weekend.

Like we said, what a country. While we have free trade with other nations, we still can’t have free trade between provinces when it comes to booze.

It’s ridiculous.

One would think, therefore, that a taxpayer-funded meeting of our provincial leaders in a beautiful seaside town in the province where Comeau lives, and where the beer and wine was undoubtedly flowing, might shake some sense into them and have them decide to break down such a silly barrier between their provinces and free the beer.

But no way.

They could not come up with a number. How much beer is too much beer, for example? Or, is three cases of wine over the top, or will two bottles of Canadian Club have the coppers pulling over folks for being inter-provincial smugglers?

Instead of making a decision, our leaders decided to put it off until they meet later this year with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at what they call a First Ministers’ Meeting.

Maybe that’s a good thing.

If the prime minister is prepared to set loose the recreational use of marijuana this fall, then we suspect he might think limiting the amount of booze one can “import” from another province is a tad silly.

We can only hope.

After all, aren’t there are more important things to consider? Surely the answer is yes.

