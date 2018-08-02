Shelburne Public Library news

August 2, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By Rose Dotten

Holiday Hours

Closed Saturday August 4 – Monday

August 6 inclusive

We will re-open Tuesday, August 7 @ 10:00 am.

Dufferin Reads: One Book One County- Thursday, September, 20@6:00 pm – second seating by popular demand.

We have a few tickets left for a second chance to meet Bianca Marais, author of Hum if You Don’t Know the Words, at Grand Spirits for dinner and author’s reading. This is an impactful and powerful book and you will have a chance to talk to Bianca who is a dynamic and passionate speaker about events that occurred in South Africa during the Soweto uprising. Tickets are now on sale at the three libraries, Shelburne, Grand Valley, Orangeville, and BookLore.

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur: Sunday, August 19 from 1-4.

Another very special event is the fourth annual Authors in the Hills of Mulmur! Meet Dr. Brian Chapman, Joanna Goodman, and Scott Thornley who will help you: Discover what the heart knows. This event has sold out very quickly in the past so purchase your tickets soon at BookLore, Shelburne Library, at Mulmur Township Office, or online by emailing treasurer@mulmur.ca.

The Greatest Pandemic in History – Tuesday, August 21st, 2018

The Museum of Dufferin will be back at YOUR Library on Tuesday, August 21st with perhaps their most exciting presentation yet—The Greatest Pandemic in History: The Spanish Flu of 1918. With the 100th anniversary approaching, it’s fitting to learn just how much Dufferin County was impacted by this pandemic. The presentation will take place at 2pm, but we welcome you to stop by before or after for some assistance with your genealogical research, as well. Registration is appreciated.

Teen Scene:

We are halfway through the TSRC, and our participants are going strong. There is serious competition for the grand prize gift cards! Of note this week, Teens will have the opportunity to learn how to paint a scene with palette knife with a local artist on Thursday, August 2nd from 3:00-5:00pm. This event requires registration, so to prevent disappointment call YOUR Library at 519-925-2168 to register. We have many other events planned for the rest of the summer, so make sure you or your Teen registers in advance for those events which require registration either by calling YOUR Library or going online to www.shelburnelibrary.ca/specialevents.html

Check out our upcoming events:

*Paint Night- Thursday, August 2nd, 3:00-5:00pm

TAB Meeting (members only)- Tuesday, August 7th, 4:00-5:00pm

*Fun-mergency Kits- Tuesday, August 14th, 4:00-5:00pm

*Dr. Who Escape Room- Thursday, August 16th, 4:00-5:00pm

Carnival- Saturday, August 18th, 10:30am-2:00pm

*TSRC Finale- Thursday, August 23rd, 4:00-5:00pm

*events require registration

Children`s Programs:

There are only two weeks of challenges left for this year’s TD Summer Reading Club! This week the passion we’re exploring is “Food”.

Remember to keep recording the books you have been reading in your TD Handbook. Every book read is another point towards our cool prizes!

LEGO Club – Wednesday, August 8th, 3 pm – 4 pm – Can you complete our expert build challenge this week? Put your building skills to the test this week and try out some of our LEGO and Snap Circuits.

Story Time – Friday, August 10th, 10:30 am – Join us for a fun morning of singing, reading and crafting! Every week we will have a themed story and craft, as well as other sensory activities for your children to enjoy.

Cooking Crew – Friday, August 10th, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm – Advanced sign up is required for this group. We will be working together to learn safety in a kitchen environment, as well as preparing simple recipes in small groups.

Please Play with Your Food – Saturday, August 11th, 10:30 am – 11:30 is FULL!

If you would like to sign up for our weekly TD Summer Reading Club emails that list all of our events for the week, please email us at children@shelburnelibrary.ca to add your name on the subscription list.

