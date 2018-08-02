Shelburne Legion News

Written By LESA PEAT

It was another sad weekend at the Legion. We had a Legion Service combined with the Branch 233 on Saturday for the passing of World War II Veteran, Ken Baynton. And a Celebration of Life for a long time Shelburne resident Terry McCarthy on Sunday. These were two more Great Men that we have lost and our support and condolences are with both families.

Heritage Music Festival is only few days away. Thursday August 9th Bliss Tropical Cuisine will be serving some Jerk and Fried Chicken from 5 -9pm. The Schooners will be hosting our Meat Spin from 6:30pm – 8:30pm. Friday August 10th we will be having our Red Friday Wing Night from 5:30pm – 12am. DJ Rod will be entertaining us with All Country Music. Children must be gone by 9pm. Our patio will be open at 2pm beginning Friday. Saturday on the Patio we have The Fox and Fiddle and the Pipers after the Parade. We will be serving breakfast from 8am – 11am and a BBQ from 12pm – 4pm. Roast Beef Dinner with all the trimmings will be served from 5pm – 9pm. Entertainment provided by The 67 Band. Sunday we will be serving breakfast from 9am – 12noon with a Open Jamboree beginning at 12pm. Patio will be open until 6pm Sunday. We hope to see all of you that weekend. I would like to thank the numerous amount of Volunteers in advance for helping out with this event.

