Sr. Cubs misses NDBL playoffs as regular season play ends

August 2, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Mansfield Senior Cubs won’t be making this playoffs this year.

The North Dufferin Baseball League wrapped up the regular season schedule this week with 11 of the games being rescheduled from early dates as the League tries to get the season finished before going into the playoffs.

The Cubs were in twelfth place in the League after their Wednesday (July 25) night game against the Alliston Athletics.

It was a fast game that wrapped up in under an hour and a-half, but ended with a 6-0 loss for the Cubs.

“There was good defence. They (Alliston) really played well,” said Cubs coach Emmerson Pendleton. “They turned a lot of double plays, we turned a couple of double plays. The pitchers on both sides were throwing good strikes. We had a chance early to score but got thrown out at the plate. We took a chance, but they made a good play. We just couldn’t seem to get anything going. We’ve been off for a week and a half and you could tell, especially in the first half of the game – we were pretty rusty – on offence and defence. The pitching is what was keeping us in the game.”

Eric Jones was on the mound for the Cubs for the first five innings. Tyler Linger took over pitching duties for the final two innings.

It’s going to be a tight race for the top spot in the League as the final few games play out.

Going into the weekend the Ivy Leafs were leading with a 22-1 record for the season and 44 points with three games left to play.

The New Lowell Knights are right on their heels with a 20-2-1 record and trailing by three points. The Knights also have three games left to go.

In third place the Bolton Brewers have 38 points after taking three losses and recording two ties for the season.

The League is having a meeting on August 1, to set up the Senior Division playoff schedule.

Readers Comments (0)