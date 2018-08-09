Let the music begin as HMF takes over the community

August 9, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Tune the instruments and rosin’ the bow – the Heritage Music Festival and 68th Canadian Open Old Time Fiddle Championship is finally here, and Shelburne is ready to play.

Co-Chair of the Heritage Music Festival, Bobbi Ferguson says, “I am so happy with how everyone has come together to help ensure that this year’s festival is a success. The support and enthusiasm for all of our existing and new events has been incredible. There were a few scary moments when we thought that the Parade, Fiddle Contest and Fiddle Park were in jeopardy but it was very gratifying to see how the service clubs, the town and concerned citizens stepped forward to keep our traditions alive.”

Early in the year, a team of popular Canadian Fiddlers including Scott Woods, Tyler Beckett, Linsey Beckett, Karen Reed, Devon Ballagh and Kendra Norris came together to keep the contest alive and have been busy promoting the Championship they say helped to build their careers.

The Heritage Music Festival events launched Wednesday night with Greg Holmes and area musicians holding a Country Jamboree at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre. Dancers crossed the floor as musicians and crooners filled the arena with old time favourites.

The Beckett Family will be the opening entertainment Thursday night with lots of Canadian Old Time Fiddling, Traditional Country Music and Ottawa Valley Step Dancing starting at 7:30 pm at the CDRC. HMF National Sponsor Country 105 will emcee, and a bar is available.

On Friday, The Trews are on stage at the CDRC with Pop Machine as their opening act. The Trews have received multiple East Coast Music Awards, a CIMA Road Gold Award, and an Independent Music Award (US) in 2009 for Best Rock/ Metal Song, as well as numerous JUNO Award nominations. Doors open at 6:30

The Canadian Open Old Time Fiddle Championship starts with the play-downs on Saturday morning at 10:00 am at the CDRC and culminating at 6:30 p.m. with the crowning of the Canadian Open Champion and Canadian Open Junior Champion. Prestigious Judges include Linsey Beckett, Tyler Beckett, Karen Reed and Louis Schryer. Entertainment will be provided by eight-time Canadian Open Old Time Fiddle Champion Louis Schryer.

Also on Saturday, from 11:30 am – 1pm the Small Town Girls, three talented sisters, will be performing on Main Street Shelburne, before the Fiddle Parade which is scheduled to begin at 1pm. After the Parade and continuing until 6:30 pm, audiences can enjoy Bands and Brews in Fiddle Park. Four great local bands of different genres will be performing, starting at approximately 2:30 p.m. Entrance to Fiddle Park is by donation for this event, so come and experience some great music, the Kinette Food Booth, and a beverage or two. The bands include Torn Down Units, Rag Maple, Whiskey Sour and Switch Backs. From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., back at the CRDC, enjoy a Lasagne Dinner in the Town and Country Room for $12.

As is tradition, the events of the Heritage Music Festival finish on Sunday with a non-denominational Church Service with local fiddlers and the Barrel Boys, followed by a Pork BBQ at the Fair Grounds.

There is a renewed energy and camaraderie that can be sensed from those involved in the planning of events this year, and the future looks bright for the Festival and Championship. “The passion and support from the people Shelburne is very encouraging, and I hope that this year’s HMF has events that will please every taste,” says Bobbi Ferguson.

The Heritage Music Festival, featuring the 68th Canadian Open Old Time Fiddle Championship, will take place August 8-12 with proceeds of the events going to support Shelburne Rotary’s many charitable projects.

Tickets can be purchased at heritagemusicfestival.ca or at Holmes Music Shop, Main Street, Shelburne or call 519-925-3037, and purchased online at EventBrite. Visit heritagemusicfestival.ca and see all the events, too many to name, happening at the Heritage Music Festival in Shelburne this week.

