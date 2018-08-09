Lots going on at the Shelburne Public Library

August 9, 2018

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur: Sunday, August 19 from 1-4.

Join us for the fourth annual Authors in the Hills of Mulmur! Meet Dr. Brian Chapman, Joanna Goodman, and Scott Thornley who will help you: Discover what the heart knows. The tickets are selling fast so be sure to reserve yours soon at BookLore, Shelburne Library, at theMulmur Township Offices, or online by emailing treasurer@mulmur.ca.

The Greatest Pandemic in History – Tuesday, August 21st, 2018

The Greatest Pandemic in History: The 1918 Spanish Flu Tuesday, August 21st @ 2pm

The Museum of Dufferin will be back at YOUR Library, with time to help you with your family research. At 2pm they will make a presentation on the extent Dufferin County was impacted by the Spanish Flu. Let us know you’ll be coming by calling 519-925-2168.

Coffee, Conversation & Books presents Diane Bator @ Jelly Craft Bakery Wednesday, September 19th @ 7pm

Local author, Diane Bator will be at Jelly Craft Bakery the third Wednesday in September. Come out and ask your questions pertaining to writing mysteries and getting published. Register by calling 519-925-2168.

Dufferin Reads: One Book One County: September 20 @ 6:00 pm

Join your local Librarians and BookLore for a fantastic dinner at Grand Spirits Distillery and meet Bianca Marais, author of Hum if You Don’t Know the Words. You will be amazed to hear about the background of the lives of people during the Soweto uprising in South Africa. A very emotional and powerful story that is a must read!!! Place your holds today.

Teen Scene:

We had a very exciting week last week between the challenges set forth for our participants and learning to paint using palette knives at Paint Night! TSRC participants were challenged to read a book which was turned into a movie and then watch a movie produced before they were born. Paint Night saw participants learn about perspective, colour, and painting techniques, allowing 10 similar but distinct painted creations! This week participants can challenge themselves to read a book set in their favourite season and to take a picture of themselves reading outside. Completing each of these challenges earns a star toward the grand prize gift certificates.

Check out our upcoming events:

*Fun-mergency Kits- Tuesday, August 14th, 4:00-5:00pm

*Dr. Who Escape Room- Thursday, August 16th, 4:00-5:00pm

Carnival- Saturday, August 18th, 10:30am-2:00pm

*TSRC Finale- Thursday, August 23rd, 4:00-5:00pm

Book Club- Thursday, August 30th, 6:00-7:00pm

*events require registration

Children`s Programs:

We only have a couple of weeks left in the TD Summer reading program! We continue to SEARCH through our interests to FIND what we love. Mark your calendars now because our 3rd Annual Youth Carnival and Finale party will be on Saturday, August 18th from 10:30-2pm.

Books and Babies- Tuesday, August 14th 10:00-11:00am will be held for toddlers and children aged 2 years and younger. Spend a relaxing morning chatting with other parents from the area and make connections with your neighbours.

LEGO CLUB: Wednesday, August 15th – 3:30 PM – 4:30 pm – There will be a new challenge this week, Snap Circuits, and more to check out. Stop by to hang out with our excellent team of builders. This is a drop in fun time with no registration needed.

Story Time: Friday, August 10th at 10:30 am – We will be singing, dancing, playing and exploring different sensory activities to help your child explore creativity in different ways. Every week there is a brand new story and craft. We would love to see you there.

Cooking Crew: Friday, August 10th at 1:00pm- Come out and learn kitchen safety skills while we prepare some tasty treats. Check in with YOUR Library to confirm your registration or to get on the waiting list.

If you would like to sign up for our weekly TD Summer Reading Club emails that list all of our events for the week, please email us at children@shelburnelibrary.ca to add your name on the subscription list.

