Was this really necessary?

August 9, 2018 · 0 Comments

EDITORIAL

AS WE SEE IT, there was really no need for the traffic gridlock last weekend caused by Highway 10’s reduction to two lanes at the First Street intersection in Orangeville.

As most readers traveling down the highway may have noticed, the traffic lineups Friday evening, Saturday morning and Monday afternoon and evening often stretched close to a kilometre.

Yes, there was indeed a need to replace two culverts, but that was accomplished before the weekend and the intersection could and should have been open to four lanes of highway traffic while no construction work was under way.

We don’t know (or care) whether blame lies with the contractor, Aecon, or the London-based West Region office of Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation, which incredibly has been left responsible for maintaining the highway north of the Broadway intersection.

We think Dufferin County Council should seek assurances from the ministry or Aecon that there will be no repetition of the situation on the Labour Day weekend, and ideally maintenance of four lanes whenever no workers are present.

Readers Comments (0)