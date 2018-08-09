No need for handgun ownership to be outlawed in Canada

OUR READERS WRITE

I read with interest your recent editorial regarding the gun violence problem in Toronto. I agree that is a complicated issue with no easy solution. But I strongly disagree with Mayor Tory’s “insightful” comments regarding the need to ban handgun ownership. In my opinion Mayor Tory is a major contributor to the problem that he claims to have a desire to solve. Toronto is controlled by him and other weak politicians who pander to the social activist groups, either refuse to or are afraid to get tough with the gangs and drug dealers, undermine the police by removing the programmes and resources that they need to do their job effectively, and then blame the resulting chaos on legal gun owners.

And in typical knee-jerk reaction the Trudeau Liberals are considering a handgun ban. Banning weak politicians would have a far greater effect than banning handguns.

Reyn Richardson

Mono resident

Thank you, Shelburne Police Service

I would like to express my utmost thanks and appreciation to the Shelburne Police, especially officer Carey Widbur, who saved the day when i was locked out of my apartment in Shelburne on the long weekend.

He went out of his way when I went to the police station worried and upset as I was locked out of my home.

He personally drove me home and managed to gain access for me. I am so grateful that the local police are so friendly and helpful and saved the day for me, and having lived in Shelburne for over 27 years this restores my faith in humanity.

Carey you are wonderful,

Beatrice Fanning

Shelburne resident

