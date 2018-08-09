Annual Flame of Hope tournament raises funds for D-camp

August 9, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The fifth annual Flame of Hope Pro-Am and NHL Charity Golf Tournament got underway at the Shelburne Golf and County Club on Saturday, July 31, with 140 golfers taking part in the event.

The tournament which includes a silent auction and dinner, raises funds to send kids to diabetes camp.

Diabetes camps have all the regular activities associated with a summer camp but also have trained medical personnel on site that make sure the kids are okay while offering education on how to live with diabetes.

Over the years, the tournament has raised over $200,000.

“Our local sponsors really help us out,” said Jeremy Steinhausen, community engagement manager for Diabetes Canada. “It’s all for D-camp. That’s what it’s called. It’s Diabetes Canada specific camp for those living with Type-1 diabetes. Kids ages seven to 17 can go. It’s an all exclusive camp where they go canoing, camping, all that. The ratio is three kids to one medical staff. The idea for the camps came from Diabetes Canada so they can train the kids and show them how to do things like cut calories.”

During the tournament, foursomes got to play the first nine holes with a professional golfer from the Great Lakes Golf Tour.

On the back nine they were joined by a professional hockey players who volunteered their time to take part in the event.

Sam Young, Golf Hall of Famer, and Club pro, was responsible for bringing the pro golfers for the tour. Bill Gillam, owner of the Shelburne Home Hardware Building Centre was key in bringing in the pro hockey players. He didn’t have to look far. Son’s Josh Gillam and Mitch Gillam are both pros and took part in the event.

The event featured prizes for closest to the pin shots, longest drive, and a few other fun challenges.

